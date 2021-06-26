Paradise lost on North Coast

As frothy waves from a blue ocean lashed the white, sandy shoreline of Maracas Bay, Trinidad’s most popular beach looked like a slice of paradise on Friday.
But with beaches closed for months because of public health regulations amid Covid-19, the reality for North Coast residents is more like paradise lost.
Located just over 20 kilometres east of Port of Spain, Maracas and other beaches and rivers, were closed to the public in mid-April to help reduce gatherings and slow the spread of Covid-19.
Overnight, the bay went from having thousands of visitors every week to zero attendance.
The lockdown has also pounded the micro-economy of people living in the nearby village.
When the Sunday Express visited on Friday, everything—from bake and shark vendors to beach chair rentals—remained closed.
There was no traffic — vehicular or pedestrian.
A security officer was seen sitting outside the bake and shark booths.
Vendors told the Sunday Express they have had to employ private security as some of their items have gone missing since the lockdown.
At the Maracas Bay fishing village, residents have been struggling.
A man selling coconuts out of a bucket chopped two as the Sunday Express approached, saying: “Yuh could buss that up later,” he said. “Is hustle, ah have to hustle, yuh know.”
He was paid $20.
Deeper into the village men repaired fishing nets, while others cleaned fish.
A resident of the village for more than 40 years, Shawn O’Brien, explained that visitors to the beach created a downstream industry that supported hundreds of people from Maracas Bay to Blanchisseuse.
“We have to think about chair rentals, bake and shark vendors and with each vendor there will be a need for cooks, handymen, cleaners, drivers and people to serve drinks,” he said.
O’Brien said fishermen had also seen their sales decline in the past months.
They also lost out on revenue through excursions, he said.
He explained that beachgoers would also buy fish on their way back home.
“So any way you check it, the Maracas Bay community is heavily dependant on visitors,” he said.
Fishermen are still selling part of their catch but this has declined by more than 75 per cent.
“Last week with the daytime lockdown was the worst because with the Saturday and Sunday markets closed we were unable to sell because even with the curfew hours we could still fish, but last week hit us hard,” he said.
Quilly B, 56, a resident and fisherman said: “With the curfews we cannot sell much fish.
“People are still coming here to the village to buy but it is not the full volume of people like when the beach was open.
Richard Ferguson of Richard’s Bake and Shark, easily the most popular on Maracas, said he understood why the beaches were closed.
“...Despite that, things are terrible because at the end of the day they closed down street food at Maracas beach and most of the people in Maracas depend on the tourism and the public who are coming in to patronise,” he told the Sunday Express.
He said: “Although fishing remains...it is affecting (fishermen) as well as sometimes all the fish remain on their hands.
“We are obeying the restrictions but I think the Government could do something to assist our business association as we still have bills to pay. I don’t know how much more of this we can take so I am saying to everyone let’s vaccinate and operate.”
He was confident businesses will quickly rebound once restrictions are lifted.
He said however that before they do, he wanted just one thing.
Lydia Whiskey of Patsy’s Bake and Shark agreed that “things hard with everybody” at Maracas right now.
“We have rent to pay and cannot pay it, electricity bill and cannot pay it and we are getting bill for $2,000 and $3,000 and business closed.”
She said on average, one bake and shark outlet employed about 14 people.
Livin Trini, a company which rents beach chairs, says it is also having a tough time with the lockdown.
Manager of the family-run, Santa Cruz company, who wanted to be identified only as Ms Williams, said on a good weekend her company used to employ ten to 12 men who were the breadwinners of their homes.
“The second lockdown has greatly impacted us,” she said.
“The majority of my employees are men with children and now they have to find alternative means of income, be it agriculture or fishing because not everyone would have the luxury of savings to fall back on because they generally work day to day,” she explained.
She said during the first lockdown which began in March last year, “I was in a better financial situation as I was able to prepare hampers and I distributed them to my employees and as well other persons in the Maracas Bay community who I knew needed things. But now it is not the same.
“From my experience the ones who survived the first closure will have difficulty surviving this second one.”
She added, “Based on where my family business is located we tend to be the first ones to close and the last to open so we are not going to go back to normal too quickly in the near future.”