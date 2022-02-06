Parasram: AG’s office prepared affidavit

Dr Roshan Parasram

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram says a now controversial affidavit which was signed by him was prepared by the Office of the Attorney General.

The Sunday Express contacted Parasram yesterday for his response to the formal complaint made against him to the Medical Board of Trinidad and Tobago by Dr Rajendra Persad, who accused Parasram of plagiarism with respect to an affidavit submitted to the courts in the matter relating to the ban on open-air cremations.

“It is indeed unfortunate that Dr Persad has chosen to pursue this course of action. This matter relating to an affidavit which was prepared by the Office of the Attorney General and reviewed by senior counsel on my behalf was brought before the Medical Council. As such, I have responded accordingly via the Legal Advisor at the Ministry of Health so as to advise the council of my ­position.

“A further affidavit was submitted which is sub judice and as such, subject to review of the court in a case which is soon to be heard,” Parasram told the Sunday Express via WhatsApp yesterday.

Sources told the Sunday Express that Parasram was not the person who copied the information and that affidavit was prepared and “background information” with respect to the citing of information that was purportedly plagiarised formed part of the affidavit.

Sources said the CMO would have relied on the vetting of the affidavit by the State’s counsel which included senior counsel representation.

The Sunday Express was further told that Parasram submitted a second affidavit to the court.

There have been several exchanges of correspondence on this matter between the Medical Board, Persad and Parasram.

The last correspondence was a letter from Persad to the Medical Board stating that he was dissatisfied with Parasram’s response via letter to the Medical Board given an explanation on the accusation of plagiarism made against him by Persad.

Medical Board

not fully constituted

The Sunday Express yesterday contacted Prof Hariharnan Seetharaman, who said he no longer holds the position of secretary of the Medical Board.

The Medical Board is expected to be fully constituted by next week, following which the board would attend to matters that were previously before it.

Parasram sits on the Council of the Medical Board and therefore would have to recuse himself from deliberations with respect to Persad’s complaint.

Speaking to the Sunday Express by phone, Seetharaman said the last thing he knows about the issue is that Parasram responded to Persad and that that information was relayed to him (Persad).

Asked if when he was secretary whether the Medical Board was satisfied with Parasram’s response, Seetharaman said a process has to be followed and it is not yet complete.

“When we get a complaint from the public or anybody, any board member, the complaint will be sent to the person against whom the complaint is. Then the response when it comes, it will be sent back to the complainant and then based on his or her response, we will adjudicate as a Council. That has not happened yet,” he said.

