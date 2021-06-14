Parasram: Health Ministry takes control of vials

THE Ministry of Health was aware of an incoming donation of 80 vials of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine “just prior” to its arrival in the country, but the necessary documents for the United States’ gift to the Ministry of National Security were up to yesterday not yet sorted.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram could not say when the ministry was made aware before the arrival of the controversial donation, which was the apparent result of communication between National Security and its US counterpart.
He said the ministry had “taken control” of the small shipment as it arrived at Piarco International Airport.
Speaking at the ministry’s virtual news conference yesterday, Parasram directed some questions about the 80 Pfizer vaccine vials to the Ministry of National Security but gave some breakdown of the process that followed the shipment’s arrival.
The CMO could not say when the MoH had been alerted that the shipment was incoming but disclosed that the ministry was notified by Customs when it arrived, upon which the Principal Pharmacist would have gone, physically, to take vaccines on behalf of the ministry.
One vial contains about five doses. The 80 vials yield 400 doses and can vaccinate 200 people. The donation is now in a bonded facility “pending use”, the CMO said.
Before it is turned over to the Ministry of National Security, the Ministry of Health must receive and review documents, including its clinical dossier, which would state where the vaccines were manufactured, as part of determining whether the product can be used locally.
Once cleared, they would be turned over to National Security “for its use”, but Parasram could not say by whom in that ministry, directing the question instead to National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds.
“The Ministry of National Security would have been in contact with their counterpart in the US and therefore received a donation and I think Minister Hinds referred to it as a gift of the 400 vaccines of Pfizer,” Parasram said.
Ministry of Health takes control
Parasram said the vaccine donation was “forthcoming” to National Security and “we were alerted as the Ministry of Health with the responsibility for two things, the importation of vaccines as well as the regulation of vaccines”.
He said the Customs Division alerted the ministry “when it was actually in the airport and our Principal Pharmacist would have actually gone in, physically, and took control of the vaccines”.
Parasram advised that the vaccines were now in a bonded facility pending use, which means the Ministry of Health has taken control of it.”
He added: “What we are waiting for is some documentation that the Ministry of National Security has to provide to us, via the US, their counterpart agency, so that we could do two things. One, we expect to get some information as it relates to invoicing, which is part and parcel of the importation requirements and two, the regulatory documents, in terms of a clinical dossier, which will allow us to see where the Pfizer product is manufactured and all of that. And then we can say whether it is a vaccine that can be utilised in Trinidad and Tobago.”
He said once those documents are received, “we review it and we see that it is satisfactory, then the vaccines will be handed over to National Security for their use”.
Nothing to hide
Hinds on Sunday denied any secrecy around the shipment, after it was regarded by the public as being kept hush-hush.
He said the Pfizer vials were for use by his ministry but would not reveal which personnel.
Public concern and questions followed, as many noted that the donation/acquisition of Covid-19 vaccines and the arrival in the country of such a product was usually announced by the Government and the ministry.
The Ministry of National Security issued two press releases shortly apart to explain the vaccine.
The first release indicated that last Saturday’s donation was received by “Government”.
A second release issued just under two hours later by National Security featured changes to the wording, specifying that the donation was for that ministry.