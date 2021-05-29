Parasram: No lapses in care or decrease in deaths nationally

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram has distanced the Health Ministry from the boast of the North-Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) chief executive that there has been a 60-per cent decrease in deaths since a new medical team moved into the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.
Parasram said the Covid death rate nationally remains more or less the same and, therefore, a decrease at one institution means an increase at another.
He also said “nothing untoward” has been found to indicate any lapses in care.
Parasram was responding to a question at yesterday’s news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, chaired by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
In a release early yesterday morning from the NCRHA, its chief executive officer (CEO), Davlin Thomas, said the new team of NCRHA doctors at the Couva facility had achieved a 60-per cent decrease in deaths and increased discharges by 25 per cent within the last eight days.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh was also asked yesterday at the news conference whether the NCRHA’s statement means there was a lapse in the way the doctors had previously dealt with the situation.
“Not necessarily. I think that press release is open to all sorts of interpretation and the Chief Medical Officer and I have been discussing it,” said Deyalsingh.
Parasram noted it was a statement issued by Thomas, adding there is “nothing untoward” so far to indicate any lapses in care.
The CMO disclosed that every month the ministry has meetings to discuss the mortality rate, and that continues.
“Now seeing the statement out there; we continue doing what we’re accustomed doing in terms of our meetings. But there hasn’t been anything that we’ve found...when you say statements like that 60-per cent reduction in an institution, we see the numbers remain more or less the same throughout the system.
“It could just simply mean there are a greater number of deaths in another institution for that particular time-frame, but again, it has to be looked at,” he said.
Parasram said throughout the epidemic, the ministry holds mortality and morbidity meetings every month.
“That has been ongoing so anyone who would have died or what we call near misses, there is a group of physicians, so the hospitals get together, we look at the cases, we want to learn what has happened, why it has happened, we haven’t found anything untoward so far.
“We will continue to do that. The team is led by Dr (Michelle) Trotman, as well as with oversight from Dr (Maryam) Richards, and we will do that in particular with institutions again this month and, of course, if we pick up anything untoward, we will take the necessary action with the different RHAs (regional health authorities), but so far our meetings have been good; it has led to picking up in our unique scenarios different clinical presentations which is what is meant to be, and strengthen our response,” he said.
‘Phenomenal job’
The NCRHA’s release yesterday was issued to refute claims by former health minister Dr Tim Gopeesingh that there was an increase in Covid deaths at the Couva hospital.
The NCRHA said the new team of NCRHA doctors at the Couva facility has achieved a 60-per cent decrease in deaths, and increased discharges by 25 per cent within the last eight days.
“The medical team at the Couva facility has done a phenomenal job. The numbers speak for themselves. The reduction in mortality rate by 60 per cent is exceptional. This experienced and highly qualified multidisciplinary team has also achieved a 25-per cent increase in discharges, with a near full to capacity bed occupancy.
“I am very pleased with the work and service being offered there. The implications for what we are seeing in the current data is significant and extremely encouraging,” said Thomas.
The release also said that Dr Ravi Lalla, Medical Chief of Staff, highlighted the importance of having a specialised team with varying clinical expertise working with Covid-19 patients, and the critical role that it has played in providing improved rates to the benefit of patients at the facility.
“The team has succeeded in filtering out the noise and engaging the battle to save lives with wall that we have. Our team is dedicated to this cause. It is a collective effort that is systematically constructed on the contributions of each part to the whole—the cardiologist, the emergency medicine specialist, the intensivists, the nurses, the patient escorts, the technicians, the administrative support staff have all banded together to protect and preserve the life of each individual patient.
“It takes the effort of us all to save one... and we are determined to do everything we can to ensure that no one dies, and every patient is given the best chance of not just survival... but recovery with a high quality of life,” Lalla said.
Background
There has been ongoing controversy since the NCRHA took the decision to rotate a senior team of four doctors out of the Couva hospital.
The move prompted the heads of department at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) to write to the NCRHA board demanding an investigation and an apology to their colleagues.
The action comes following an exclusive Express report on May 21 where Couva hospital Medical Chief of Staff Dr Don Martin said he was being used as a “scapegoat”, as he never requested that senior specialist doctors be rotated out of hospital during the most critical time in the Covid crisis.
On May 20, the NCRHA issued a release saying it had implemented a rotation of doctors to prevent “burnout” after repeated requests from Martin. This was refuted by Martin.
Last Friday, Thomas told the Express a communication error caused the issue, but talks will happen to work things out.
T&TMA expresses ‘serious concern’
The Trinidad and Tobago Medical Association (T&TMA) yesterday expressed “serious concern” over the NCRHA release, saying it serves to demoralise front-line healthcare workers who have dedicated their lives over the past year towards Covid-19 management.
“Despite the fact that the overall mortality in the country remains high, this manipulation of individual statistics to serve a single organisation’s narrative is unconscionable,” it said.
The T&TMA said that the objective data reveals that between May 18 to 27, the national seven-day average mortality fluctuated between 12-14 deaths/day and has risen even further thereafter.
“The suggested reduced death rate at the Couva Facility (CMMF) is not reflected at all in the national average and hence has made no improvements to the lives of our population who continue to face this onslaught. The statistics cannot be viewed in silos,” it said.
The T&TMA asked for urgent clarification on the following:
1. Does the organisation have evidence to establish that the new team brought about the so-called reduction in the mortality? It is also possible, among other factors, that this result may be due to the medium-term impact of the implementation of the policies of the outgoing team.
2. Recent changes to the admitting criteria at CMMF during this period also specifically excluded NWRHA and SWRHA from admissions, which would effectively have a significant reduction in the numbers of severely ill patients being admitted and, therefore, these patient deaths now occur outside of the facility instead of within. These deaths also need to be accounted as they do remain a resultant impact of management changes at CMMF.
3. The overall death rate in the country remains high. Given that CMMF has been the centre for the most severely ill patients, then it is inferred that there is a 60 per cent reduction in mortality among the most clinically severe patients, hence, the national average mortality must now be a result of well patients dying. This is counter-intuitive.
4. Finally, if the management practices of the CMMF facility have indeed created such results in a matter of eight days, then standardised guidelines involving these same policies should be implemented everywhere to achieve a 60 per cent reduction in mortality for all Trinidad and Tobago citizens and not just the few who may have the opportunity for admission at CMMF.