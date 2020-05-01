Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram says there has been a significant reduction in the number of people turning up to get tested for COVID-19.
Calls to the ministry’s COVID-19 hotline have also decreased.
He said, however, the ministry cannot force anyone to get tested.
Speaking during yesterday’s virtual media conference, the CMO said the ministry will however continue to conduct surveillance testing at health centres across the country.
Three hundred and four tests have been conducted through this initiative and all have returned negative.
“You cannot mandate someone to be tested. You cannot go knock on the door and say come out to be tested. So we rely on the persons coming out, those who are ill, and we are testing them at those facilities,” Parasram said.
“We have already expanded our guidelines so there’s nothing much we can do beyond testing everyone that comes to us.”
Parasram however said there had been a reduction overall in the number of respiratory diseases being reported.
He said 67 cases of respiratory diseases were reported last week. Around 120,000 cases of respiratory illness are recorded annually.
“Generally speaking, people with moderate and severe diseases will come and seek care at the facilities and we are not seeing that,” he noted.
“We saw the incidents of severe acute respiratory infections being around 1.5 per cent of hospital admissions, which is generally normal for the year. We’re not seeing the deaths in terms of spike.”
He attributed the drop in cases to the stringent public health measures implemented as a result of COVID-19 as well as a reduction in visits to the hospitals.
Sporadic cases
Questioned about the latest two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in T&T (numbers 115 and 116), Parasram said they appeared to be as a result of local spread.
He said contact tracing has been done to identify primary, secondary and tertiary contacts and those persons are self-isolating and will be tested if they develop symptoms. He said the Ministry is monitoring those cases closely to prevent or contain any possible cluster formation.
He noted that T&T is still classified as having “sporadic” cases and not community spread.
Responding to a question on the cruise ship industry, Parasram said stricter measures will have to be enforced on cruise ships post-COVID-19.
Thousands of cruise ship passengers and crew members have fallen ill with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Fifty-two of T&T’s confirmed cases were among passengers who returned from a cruise in March.
Parasram said cruise ships have always had screening policies but these will have to be enhanced.
“After COVID there’s definitely a change that will have to happen,” he said.
“Persons coming on to the cruise ships will, of course, have to go through a much more rigorous screening process. Sanitisation on board these ships will again have to be done in a more rigorous fashion. COVID-19 has changed the way we do a lot of things and the cruise ship industry is no exception to that rule.”