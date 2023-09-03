Paray: Name Mayaro Library for Anthony

Historian and author Dr Michael Anthony was renowned for his intellect and integrity, and a call has been made for his legacy to be honoured with the library in Mayaro to be renamed after him.
The call was made by Member of Parliament for Mayaro Rushton Paray at the funeral service yesterday at the St Peter and St Paul RC Church, Radix Village, in Anthony’s hometown of Mayaro.
Anthony, 93, passed away at home on August 24.
In a tribute to Anthony on behalf of the people of the constituency, Paray said the renaming of the library in Mayaro was befitting a man who devoted his life to the craft of writing, and who was not merely a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago but a monumental figure in the national consciousness.
“He was a prodigious son of Mayaro, a place that he not only cherished but also elevated through his written word. It is essential to note that his global accomplishments never eclipsed his love for his local community.
“His sojourns into international territories and intellectual realms never weakened his connection to Mayaro. He returned time and again, drawing inspiration from its people, its folklore, its daily challenges and triumphs—then weaving these elements into narratives that became part of our national tapestry,” said Paray.
The Mayaro MP said Anthony’s work served as a guidepost for the complexities of our culture, society and history, from within the walls of Parliament to every corner of public discourse.
His literary legacy ranges from pre- to post-Independence Trinidad and Tobago, offering insights into colonial times, the journey towards sovereignty, and the evolving identity of a modern, digital society, said Paray.
“Recognising the invaluable contribution of Dr Anthony’s extensive body of work to our educational and intellectual landscape, I strongly advocate for the integration of his literature into our national curriculum. We must ensure that future generations draw wisdom, inspiration and a sense of identity from his writings.
“As a tribute to his unparalleled service to Mayaro and the literary world, I propose that the Mayaro Library be renamed the Michael Anthony Mayaro Library. This act would symbolise the highest respect and gratitude of his community, a community he so deeply loved and portrayed. I further call upon the relevant authorities to make this proposal a priority,” said Paray.
A literary festival in his name
The Mayaro MP also called for the creation of a Dr Michael Anthony Literary Festival and a dedicated writing competition for the youth, as he said this was a measure to ensure Anthony’s stories continue to be told, his wisdom continues to be disseminated, and his vision for the nation realised.
“These initiatives would not just celebrate his life, but encourage young, aspiring writers to pursue their craft with the same tenacity, integrity and commitment to truth that Dr Anthony exemplified. Today, as we mourn the loss of a literary giant, let us also celebrate the extraordinary life he lived,” said Paray.
Brother Maurice White, who delivered the homily, called on mourners to speak light into the lives of others.
“I leave you with a challenge. I want us as we leave here to look at the testimony of the life of our brother Dr Michael Anthony. Let us take the good from what he has done, and let us go forth from here and bring light into others’ lives, and remind them of this great son of the soil. We must remember our talent and for us to try to be better every day,” said White.
Two of Anthony’s four children, Jennifer and Carlos, paid tribute to their father.
“He lived on his own terms and went out on his own terms. Dad, you loved what you did and loved it until the end,” said Jennifer.
Following the service, there was a funeral procession along the Guayaguayare Mayaro Road from the church to the Radix Public Cemetery, where he was buried.