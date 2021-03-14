Parent seeks assistance for special needs child

Parents of a differently-abled child in St Augustine are calling for action from the Government in effectively distributing grants for minors with disabilities.
The family (who asked for anonymity to avoid victimisation) says thousands of dollars each month are spent on necessary items such as special diapers and medication for their six-year-old son. The child has been diagnosed with severe autism and a number of sensory issues. With only one source of income, the family has struggled to meet all needs adequately without assistance.
As a result, the rolling out of the Ministry of Social Development’s “Disability Assistance Grant for minors” in 2019 (a $1,500 monthly grant to be given to children with severe or complete disabilities) came as a great relief.
“We were desperate because financially it had become difficult for us. As a mother with a child in this condition, I am not able to work. I have to take care of him at all times.
My husband is the sole breadwinner and while we are able to provide for ourselves, sometimes it really just is not enough,” one parent said.
“For example, because of his condition, he has to wear diapers. He is growing, he is not as small as a child so he has to wear a different size.
Every month that costs around $600-$800. Then you have additional costs like therapy that can go for as much as $400 a session, which we had to stop attending because we couldn’t afford it. There’s a lot, so when we heard of the grant, we applied for a new grant as soon as it came out. In the week after it was rolled out, we applied,” said the parent.
According to the parents, the application was made at the Ministry’s social welfare office in Tunapuna in 2019. However, 18 months later, the family has not yet been visited by a resident social worker.
Throughout this period, a worker stationed at the office sent the family through a maze of bureaucratic processes that proved fruitless.
“They told us to go for a CIS letter and we went to Immigration who then asked us why we wanted this letter. We went into the office one million times and this officer sent us to so many places, sent us in circles.
When we did get the letter in December 2020, they told us they were coming to visit my son. They never came. They were supposed to come to visit the child, but no visit,” said one parent.
The family was promised a visit from the social worker in December 2020. Earlier this month, they said they again visited the office to query why no visit was paid.
They were told that the resident social worker had since retired and that the application made in 2019 had been misplaced.
Disheartened by the process and fearing that the issue would again result in a long bureaucratic process, the child’s mother told the Express that they have grown frustrated.
“I just want help for the child. We tried to do everything right. If a child is autistic, a mother has to prioritise her son. I don’t need money for myself, my husband is the sole breadwinner. Things are financially rough because with a child with special needs there are things we need help to purchase. I really don’t want to eat or drink off the Government’s money, that is not what I want. I really am just desperate to help my child,” she said.
ACTION:
The Express reached out last Tuesday to the Ministry to ask about its protocols as they relate to misplaced and prolonged applications. The Ministry responded on Thursday asking for a contact for the family, which was provided.
At the time of the publication of this article, the family had not yet been contacted.
The Express will be keeping an eye on this situation.
10-year-old drainage
problem in Champs Fleurs
For the past ten years, residents of Hilltop Drive in Champs Fleurs say they watched as a 60-foot concrete drain running along its slopes collapsed and crumbled due to shoddy construction.
In 2011, the structure fell apart, scattering fragments near the homes of some along its route.
Over the past ten years, they said, the compromised drain has threatened severe damage, slippage and flooding and has gone without redress from the authorities.
In a letter sent to the Express, resident Ramesh Deosaran outlined his concerns about the issue, which continues to affect the integrity of his property.
Deosaran included a report completed by an independent consulting civil engineer on the drain’s collapse.
The report noted that poor construction had caused the drain’s inevitable caving.
Uncontrolled water flow, it states, has both undermined Deosaran’s property and contributed to flooding in neighbouring communities such as Hutton Street.
“The visual examination of the collapsed drainage confirms poor construction techniques were undertaken when the drain was initially constructed. The initial drain construction was not at the point where the underground culvert at Hilltop Drive outfalls to the collapsed drain, leaving water to flow uncontrolled”, the main cause of the soil eroding which undermines Deosaran’s property.
The volume of water that flows from Hilltop Drive along the added gradient caused the existing drain, which is approximately 60-80 feet in length, to collapse, especially its northern wall.
The eroded materials are deposited in the neighbouring Hutton Street drain where residents have been flooded out on several occasions, the report says.
According to Deosaran, throughout this period, repeated pleas were made to the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation (SJLRC), under whose authority the drain was initially constructed, for assistance.
In addition, letters were written to the Member of Parliament Terrence Deyalsingh, Minister of Local Government Kazim Hosein, and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
Copies of these letters were sent to the Express. However, Deosaran said no responses to his pleas were received.
“This has been a very disappointing and frustrating experience not only from the collapsed drain but also from the apparently very uncaring and callous non-responses by these government agencies,” he said.
In June 2018, he said a response was sent from the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation, which stated that a request for tenders was sent out to complete repairs.
However, two years later, the drain remains in a state of disrepair. As a result, Deosaran said he is considering legal action against the Corporation.
“Finally, therefore, on February 5, 2021, the lawyer wrote the Corporation seeking, once again, a firm commitment within 14 days to undertake required repairs, failing which legal proceedings will be instituted against the Corporation. Since 14 days have passed, we are considering taking the Corporation to court,” he said.
ACTION:
The Express contacted councillor Darren Winchester for a response.
Winchester said he was made aware of the issue in 2017 and that work on one end of the drain had begun. However, for the repair of the upper end of the drain, a contract was not yet awarded.
The Corporation has not given up on repairing the drain, he said.
“I am aware of a problem in 2017, I came in 2016. I don’t know about 2011. There were two drains that caused some problems in terms of collapse.
Both of them we started to do some work in. We started to address the issue at the bottom end of the drain, but for the top area, a contract was never awarded.
There was a contract that was awarded and work for the drain did start at the bottom of the hill.
The second phase was also advertised but no one took us up on it so it is still out,” he said.
Asked about the resident’s intended legal challenges, he said the Corporation is acting based on its limited resources and demands.
“Whenever residents feel we are moving with a certain pace I suppose they would feel it necessary to pursue certain actions.
However, we have continued to perform with the resources that we have. We have multiple projects that we are trying to present and our resources are always stretched.
At times, residents feel as though we are not paying them the necessary attention and it is understandable. But there are multiple issues we are dealing with and patience is in short supply,” he said.
Asked for a comment, MP Deyalsingh said: “I have been pursuing this matter relentlessly with the SJLRC for a satisfactory resolution.”