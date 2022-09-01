‘Parents ashamed’

Some parents opted not to send their children to the Ministry of Education’s Vacation Revision Programme (VRP), held at 33 secondary schools during the July/August vacation, because they were ashamed of their children being identified among the group of pupils scoring under 30 per cent in this year’s Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination.
This was revealed by National Parent-Teacher Association (NPTA) president Kevin David on Tuesday, as he expressed disappointment at the low turnout of pupils for the remedial classes.
“That was a disaster,” he said of the poor attendance.
On Monday, the Ministry of Education’s Chief Education Officer Dr Peter Smith reported that of the 9,000 pupils expected to attend the vacation remedial classes, the ministry received 2,700 applications from parents.
He said 1,900 pupils showed up to classes, and were taught by 171 teachers.
The VRP ran from July 18 to August 12 and catered for pupils who scored 50 per cent or less in the 2022 SEA exam.
It provided support to these pupils in the form of targeted revision in Mathematics, English Language Arts and Writing.
Of the 19,079 pupils who wrote the 2022 SEA exam, 5,305 scored 30 per cent or below.
Speaking to the Express via telephone, David said having visited some of the programme centres, he was impressed with the VRP content and curriculum.
“But I was very much disappointed with the attendance. We found out that some of the parents would have indicated that they were ashamed of allowing their children to come and being identified with the 30-percenters,” he said.
Asked if she was disappointed by the VRP attendance figure, Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) president Antonia De Freitas said: “That programme was voluntary from my understanding, so parents chose to do what they felt was appropriate for them and their family. TTUTA was not engaged in the discussion on the continuation of any such programme.”
Adjustments to curriculum
Smith on Monday said that, following on from the VRP, the ministry will revise the operations of 26 schools with an intake of Form One pupils who scored under 50 per cent in the SEA exam.
He said adjustments will be made to the curriculum of these schools.
Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said the five-year programme of revised school operations at the 26 schools will not only include a curriculum change but will focus on teacher training and will ensure the school-based intervention team at the schools meet fortnightly to look at pupils with challenges so they can be referred at an early stage to the ministry’s Student Support Services Division, and will ensure a dedicated school social worker and guidance counsellor are assigned to the schools.
David said the NPTA supported this plan.
“However, one of the major concerns lies with the amount of guidance officers being provided for each school. What I understand is that many of these guidance officers and counsellors are on one-year contracts and most of the time you are looking for their support and you find out that their contract has been broken or has not been renewed. So having a well laid-out plan is good but the resources must be supplied to ensure that there is proper running of this new curriculum that is being proposed for this new term,” he said.
“It is no longer optional to have guidance counsellors at particular schools, especially high-risk schools that have been identified. We need them to be out there. We need to have their contracts renewed,” David stressed.