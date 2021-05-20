Parents breathe sigh of relief over date change

Parents are breathing a sigh of relief over the postponement of the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination from June 10 to July 1.
However, the National Primary Schools Principals’ Association and the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association say they still have concerns over the exam, such as the vaccination of principals/teachers and the lack of consultation by the Ministry of Education with education stakeholders.
The Express reached out to parents yesterday via the Facebook SEA Parent Support Group for their responses to the news, and over 95 per cent of the respondents were in agreement with the date change.
One parent, Latoya Ali, told the Express that July 1 was not a big difference to the original date.
“We are not sure the numbers will decrease. The exam date should have remained the same- June 10 — but July is acceptable,” she said.
Nicole Blackman said she was happy for the six-week extension.
“I believe it will benefit the students who need the extra time to straighten out weak areas and it will give persons a peace of mind, providing the numbers (Covid cases) drop proceeding to July 1. I am a SEA parent and I am thankful for the consideration from the Ministry of Education,” she said.
Rasheeda Khan, whose daughter is writing the exam, said she agreed with the Ministry’s decision.
“She has been working hard and will continue to prepare. But her health, safety and overall well-being was my main concern. The date is not too far back, so I hope most parents are ok with it. Just praying that the numbers go down in time for July 1st. We’ve been working towards this since infants,” she said.
Parent Cindy Arjun stated: “To me it didn’t matter if the date stayed or was postponed because these are things we cannot control and our lives and those of our children are more important. I told my daughter before and will keep telling her to take it one day at a time, do your revision and practice papers and everything will be fine.”
Jeanelle Perkins, whose two children will be writing the exam, said she was relieved by the postponement, given the increase in Covid-19 cases. “What if one of the homes the children come from has an infected person? And the way persons aren’t being honest, it could go a different way after the exam,” she pointed out.
More consultation needed
In a media release yesterday, the National Primary Schools Principals’ Association (NAPSPA) said it noted with interest the announcement about the new date for the SEA exam.
NAPSPA said it hoped the new date would give the Ministry of Education sufficient time to deal with several outstanding issues it had raised, such as the need for preference to be given to principals and staff who would like to receive the Covid-19 vaccine and are willing to be involved in the administration of the exam.
“Based on data collected, even though 38 per cent of primary school teachers would have initially volunteered to work for SEA 2021, at least 20 per cent of them have now changed their minds due to the drastic increase in Covid-19 cases and related deaths,” NAPSPA stated.
NAPSPA also called for the Ministry to engage in proper consultation with the stakeholders, especially principals, as “they are the ones who are being called upon to interact with students, parents and other persons physically at schools and therefore continually put themselves, and by extension their families, at risk”.
“While it is understandable that the Ministry of Education (MoE) would want to implement measures to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, it is not good practice to place responsibilities on principals without consulting them prior and exposing them to levels of risk, which the Prime Minister has clearly ordered every citizen to avoid.
“Therefore, by mandating principals who serve as Centre Managers, to collect and return the SEA 2021 papers, without the necessary protective wear and to spend protracted times in public spaces, may not be in the best interest of principals and the very students that we would want to protect,” NAPSPA stated.
In a statement, TTUTA said its general council met in an emergency meeting yesterday morning and a number of education professionals present expressed serious concerns about the previous June 10th date.
Like NAPSPA, TTUTA called for education professionals who want to take the Covid-19 vaccine to be allowed to receive it.