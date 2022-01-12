THE parents of murdered Jamaican events manager Garth Perkins are devastated by his murder, but they were strong believers in God and have put this matter before him.
Perkins, 34, was killed around 7 p.m. on Monday during an attempted robbery at Broadway, Downtown Port Spain.
Police said he had just left a nearby bank but resisted being robbed by a gunman, who shot him once and then fled.
Perkins was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, but died while being treated.
His father, Godfrey Perkins, a former permanent secretary and Commissioner of Mines, was reported in The Gleaner newspaper on Tuesday as saying he last spoke to his son in December, and that he was safe and enjoying Christmas in Trinidad.
He said on Monday night his peace was shattered from a “barrage” of phone calls telling him what had happened.
“We are badly shaken by it,” he told The Gleaner.
Perkins said his son graduated from The University of the West Indies and was the younger of his two sons.
He said his son relocated to Trinidad, where he worked as an events coordinator at the Hyatt Regency (Trinidad) hotel; and then marketing manager at Estate 101, where he worked until his death.
“We have to be now telling ourselves that while we are devastated, it has happened and it cannot be undone.
“Luckily, we are believers. So we have put the matter before God and have sought His support with peace of mind, and I think we have His support,” Perkins told The Gleaner. “It is just very sad, just very sad what happened to him. We are hurting,” said the retired public servant.
A statement from Estate 101 said Perkins was “loved and respected” by his colleagues and clients.
Officers of the Homicide Bureau Port of Spain are continuing investigations.