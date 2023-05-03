Parents keep their children home

Belmont Secondary School

‘REMAINED CLOSED’: Fitness enthusiasts walk past Belmont Secondary School yesterday, on Belmont Circular Road.

—Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

Frightened parents of Belmont Secondary School pupils have refused to send their children to school, effectively shutting down classes “until further notice”.

This followed a threat to the school’s safety officer last Friday when two gunmen accosted him during school hours.

Parents are now refusing to allow their children on the school’s compound, in fear for their safety.

The school’s Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) said children will remain at home until the Ministry of Education fixes their security concerns, including fixing a breached chainlink fence.

Parents also want increased police patrols and additional security personnel permanently assigned to the school.

Speaking to the Express by phone yesterday, the school’s PTA president, Shurlanda Malcolm, said, “It’s not safe. Parents don’t want to send their children to school. We don’t know who the gunmen were aiming at. What if they return? The teachers are unsafe. All we’re saying is fix the bloody thing. We want a fence. We want police presence. We need more security,” she said. “What I heard (yesterday) was that the ministry mandated through the school’s supervisor for teachers to return to work (today) otherwise they will have to apply for the days as punishment. But we’re not sending our children to school.”

Malcolm said: “School will remain closed until we see something proper done. If you as a parent, and that happened to your child’s school, would you feel comfortable to send your child to school? No!”

There are over 400 pupils registered and approximately 35 teachers at the school, Malcolm said.

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said the PTA’s safety concerns were being addressed and, as such, school should resume.

But Malcolm insisted yesterday that nothing had been put in place to protect the pupils.

“(Gadsby-Dolly) sent MTS engineering people to assess and take measurements. That is all. Nothing like that took place. No police presence was at the school (yesterday).”

Also speaking to the Express via phone yesterday, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) Martin Lum Kin said teachers also refused to return to work and will continue to do so until the Occupational Safety and Health Authority (OSHA) treats with the school’s safety concerns.

Lum Kin said, “On Monday, we met with our members and the decision was made that they will not be reporting for duty until OSHA commence their investigation. An official request was filed (Monday) and we’re now awaiting their response. It’s supposed to be in a matter of days.

“The (ministry) is the one responsible for the health and safety and if they want our teachers to report for duty, then they need to put the requisite security in place, safety officers need to be reassigned, a complement of security officers that are there on a daily basis, and there should be additional police patrols as well,” he added.

Lum Kin said teachers were well within their rights to refuse to report to work, as indicated in the OSH Act on matters of safety and security.

If teachers are to be penalised in the form of having to apply for days off when they do not report for duty, he said TTUTA will make representation on ­behalf of members.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Cummings and the commingling of $millions

Cummings and the commingling of $millions

Millions of dollars were paid to Minister Foster Cummings’ family businesses through State contracts over a four-year period, with large chunks of those contract monies also finding their way into his personal Venture Credit Union (VCU) account.

When questioned by the Express in September last year, Cummings denied ever receiving monies from the contracts, and said there was never an issue of the commingling of funds with his personal credit union account.

‘Some known to Govt members’

‘Some known to Govt members’

Some of the owners of the land being acquired for the construction of the Wallerfield-to-Sangre Grande Highway are people known to Members of the Government, Opposition Senator Wade Mark said yesterday.

Killings hit 203

Killings hit 203

Homicides yesterday reached the 200 mark for the year so far.

The official police figure for murders for the year is 196, compared with 185 last year.

But at least four cases have been referred for inquests or are unclassified, thus bringing the homicide toll to 200.

‘Police, more MTS officers on site’

‘Police, more MTS officers on site’

There is no need for teachers at Belmont Secondary School to refuse to work on the grounds of safety and security.

This was the position of Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, as she addressed an urgent question from Opposition Senator Wade Mark yesterday.

Parents keep their children home

Parents keep their children home

Frightened parents of Belmont Secondary School pupils have refused to send their children to school, effectively shutting down classes “until further notice”.

This followed a threat to the school’s safety officer last Friday when two gunmen accosted him during school hours.

Recommended for you