Parents keep their children home

Frightened parents of Belmont Secondary School pupils have refused to send their children to school, effectively shutting down classes “until further notice”.
This followed a threat to the school’s safety officer last Friday when two gunmen accosted him during school hours.
Parents are now refusing to allow their children on the school’s compound, in fear for their safety.
The school’s Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) said children will remain at home until the Ministry of Education fixes their security concerns, including fixing a breached chainlink fence.
Parents also want increased police patrols and additional security personnel permanently assigned to the school.
Speaking to the Express by phone yesterday, the school’s PTA president, Shurlanda Malcolm, said, “It’s not safe. Parents don’t want to send their children to school. We don’t know who the gunmen were aiming at. What if they return? The teachers are unsafe. All we’re saying is fix the bloody thing. We want a fence. We want police presence. We need more security,” she said. “What I heard (yesterday) was that the ministry mandated through the school’s supervisor for teachers to return to work (today) otherwise they will have to apply for the days as punishment. But we’re not sending our children to school.”
Malcolm said: “School will remain closed until we see something proper done. If you as a parent, and that happened to your child’s school, would you feel comfortable to send your child to school? No!”
There are over 400 pupils registered and approximately 35 teachers at the school, Malcolm said.
Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said the PTA’s safety concerns were being addressed and, as such, school should resume.
But Malcolm insisted yesterday that nothing had been put in place to protect the pupils.
“(Gadsby-Dolly) sent MTS engineering people to assess and take measurements. That is all. Nothing like that took place. No police presence was at the school (yesterday).”
Also speaking to the Express via phone yesterday, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) Martin Lum Kin said teachers also refused to return to work and will continue to do so until the Occupational Safety and Health Authority (OSHA) treats with the school’s safety concerns.
Lum Kin said, “On Monday, we met with our members and the decision was made that they will not be reporting for duty until OSHA commence their investigation. An official request was filed (Monday) and we’re now awaiting their response. It’s supposed to be in a matter of days.
“The (ministry) is the one responsible for the health and safety and if they want our teachers to report for duty, then they need to put the requisite security in place, safety officers need to be reassigned, a complement of security officers that are there on a daily basis, and there should be additional police patrols as well,” he added.
Lum Kin said teachers were well within their rights to refuse to report to work, as indicated in the OSH Act on matters of safety and security.
If teachers are to be penalised in the form of having to apply for days off when they do not report for duty, he said TTUTA will make representation on behalf of members.