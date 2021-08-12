Parents say pupils eager to get jab

With the Government aiming to roll out Pfizer vaccines as early as Monday to pupils, some parents say their children are eager to receive their jabs and they will be letting them do so.
Among the eager teens are 14-year-old Amelia Mohammed and 16-year-old Divaio Ramsamooj.
Mohammed, a form two pupil of Lakshmi Girls’ Hindu College, told the Express yesterday that at first she wasn’t sure if she was willing to take the vaccine.
“But after careful consideration, I decided that I would take it for the following reasons: being an asthmatic, I would most definitely take the vaccine because it will increase my chances of survival and decrease the severity and symptoms of the Covid-19 virus, even if it’s just by a small amount. Also, the more people are vaccinated, the faster schools can reopen,” she said.
Ramsamooj, a Naparima College pupil who recently wrote the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exam and intends to attend Form Six in September said he would be comfortable taking the Pfizer vaccine because he did the necessary research and also observed that many children his age from abroad were able to take the vaccine without major complications.
“I would also like to attain peace of mind when going out and back to school as it would prevent serious complications from the virus, knowing that my family and friends will be safer,” he said.
The Express also sought the views of parents yesterday via Facebook group T&T Secondary Schools Parent Support Group, on whether they will be permitting their children to take the Pfizer vaccine. “My 16-year-old daughter has stated emphatically that she is eager to take the vaccine. She is eager to get back to her social life, and as a CSEC candidate, she wants to be fully protected when she returns to school in September. Travelling is our favourite pastime and I think she is also eager to visit her favourite places again soon,” said Melena Simon-O’neil.
Rebecca Sitahal-Flemming said: My teen girls have been my blessing but the decision is theirs. I’ve encouraged them both to do their own research so we can discuss it and I’ve shared experiences from a US-based friend whose child was vaccinated several months ago.”
Meera Dookie Moheet said her 17-year-old daughter wants the vaccine and she has no problem with her daughter’s decision.
“I am glad, however, it is the Pfizer vaccine she will be getting,” she stated.
Rachiel Ramsamooj said: “My daughter is 12 and son is 16, both will be allowed to get the vaccine. We have asked for their opinions, done our research and consulted with medical professionals. The benefits far outweigh any risks. I want my children protected with the vaccine. A strong immune system may not be adequate against the variants.”
Other parents said they were undecided at the moment.
“Because my son is only 13 years old, I’m praying about it and hoping to make a wise decision in the near future,” one of them stated.
