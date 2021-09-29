Parents upset as Fatima drops Zoom classes

A group of upset parents are challenging a decision by Fatima College to suspend online Zoom classes for unvaccinated pupils and instead teach them via notes, assignments, tests and correspondence on Google Classroom.
Parents who spoke to the Express yesterday requested anonymity but said they were not prepared to accept that their children will not have the benefit of a teacher and will be expected to guide themselves on daily classes.
Principal at the Mucurapo-based college Fr Gregory Augustine admitted yesterday the situation was “not ideal” but it was impractical for teachers to attempt to conduct in-person, and Zoom classes, simultaneously.
One parent accused the college and the Ministry of Education of “abandonment” and “dereliction of duty” and noted that some children cannot be vaccinated due to underlying medical conditions and allergies.
“Our understanding is that our children will not be receiving any classes at all,” the father of one child said. “This is madness and totally unacceptable.”
The parents are calling on Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly to explain the decision.
The parents said they were shocked when informed of the new policy at a virtual meeting with Fr Gregory on Tuesday.
The Express understands that parents were also told no policy was in place for practicals, including those using the school’s laboratories.
Government last month announced that physical classes would resume for pupils in Forms Four, Five and Six and only vaccinated children will be allowed to attend physical school.
“These are children headed towards critical examinations,” the parent said. “There are some children who are unable to take the vaccine for medical reasons and some are not ready.”
He said some affected families were willing to address out of their own pockets the school’s concern that it was unable to sustain the technology needed to maintain a hybrid class system.
‘We are not abandoning students, they can message teachers online’
Fr Gregory said the school would have loved to accommodate home-based pupils but running physical and online classes concurrently was not practical.
He said high-speed Internet and timetabling considerations do not allow for separate virtual connections.
“I want to make it absolutely clear, we are not abandoning our students, they will be taught and tested, get assignments, they can message their teachers online,” Fr Gregory told TV6 News last evening. “This is not a punishment as some are making it out to be, we remain committed to the students.”
He explained that arranging the first day of school last Monday involved figuring out how to move a teacher from a physical class to a block of the building with strong Wi-Fi, while ensuring that not too many online classes are conducted at the same time.
“Virtual classes filled the void when there was nothing better but education is not all academics, co-curricular classes are integral to school life. We have to get back out at some point,” Fr Gregory said.
He said classes for Forms One through Three remain virtual as before and of the 60-odd teachers at the school, more than 50 are vaccinated.
Fr Gregory said the current challenges are not exclusive to his school.
Contacted yesterday, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA), Antonia De Freitas said the teachers’ union could not say whether the change was based on Ministry of Education policy (as some parents said they were told) as TTUTA was not being included in the Government’s education management and planning.