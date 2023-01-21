Parents warned over gang kids

Senior Supt Kerwin Francis

PARENTS and guardians of minors who are members of gangs, or know that their children are involved in gang-related activities, are being asked to work with the police before they find themselves under the microscope of investigators.

This was the warning given by Senior Supt Kerwin Francis of the Northern Division Thursday during a news briefing at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain.

“I want to appeal to parents of minors, the parents who are supporting them in being in gangs, and harbouring them while they commit gang-related activities, our investigations will consider your conduct in these matters and your prosecution will be on the table for consideration. So I am appealing to parents, please, if your minor is involved in criminal conduct, take that minor to the police station, and we can have a dialogue with respect to that child’s trajectory. Because even if you are not involved in illegal activities directly, if we don’t make that intervention at this time, pretty soon you may find the same minor in the care of the State,” Francis warned.

He noted that under the Anti-Gang Act there were grounds for the prosecution for people who may not be gang members, but assist gangs either through direct support or harbouring them from the police.

Gangs in Maloney, Pinto

“There is an offence called ‘counselling a gang’ and one of the provisions in that section speaks to otherwise supporting the activities of a gang member or a gang. Secondly, under the Anti-Gang Act there is also an offence of harbouring the member of a gang or a gang leader, so it’s within that framework that statement was made. It is simply an indication that the investigations would be robust enough to consider the conduct of all persons who form part of the circle of any minor who might be a member of a gang and is involved in gang-related activities,” Francis said.

This was critical, as over the past two years, police operations had increased in the division, leading to higher detection rates, he said.

In 2021, there had been 1,177 reports of serious crimes, including murders, shootings and robberies, with a detection rate of 29 per cent.

The following year, there were 1,153 reports of serious crimes, with a detection rate of 34 per cent.

The overall benchmark for detection rates in the Police Service stands at 35 per cent.

The district had also seen 160 firearms seized in 2022, and 108 firearms seized in 2021.

These successes were based on the effective approach of the divisional officers over the last two years, while working in tandem with citizens in various communities.

Francis made special mention of two districts, Maloney and Pinto, which contributed to several of the reports of criminal activities.

These two areas alone, he said, were run by four main gangs, whose operations contributed in 2022 to 80 per cent of the reports of woundings and homicides in the two communities.

He noted that in the Maloney district, in 2022 alone, there were 210 people arrested in connection with gang-related activities, including firearm-related offences, kidnapping, attempted murder, drug trafficking and shooting with intent.

In this community, he made mention of the efforts of officers Sgt Bissessar and Sgt Guelmo, who he said have been working arduously in taking back the community from the hands of criminal elements.

In the Pinto community, he noted that in 2022, 24 people had been charged for gang-related activities. He also noted that there had been 90 reports of serious reports of crime, with a solve rate of 52 per cent.

