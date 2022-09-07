Paria CoE gets off the ground today

The first procedural hearing for the commission of enquiry into the Paria diving tragedy begins today, which will set the stage for the evidential hearing to come later this year.
The procedural hearing will take place today and tomorrow at Tower D of the International Waterfront Centre, Port of Spain.
Lead counsel to the commission Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj SC, told the Express yesterday that this hearing is solely to set out the arrangements for the evidential hearing and no evidence is being heard at this stage of the enquiry.
“The CoE consists of two main stages, we are now in the process of the investigative stage and that is why we are having the procedural hearing to indicate the plans for the evidential stage,” he said.
“After the evidential stage then there is the report stage in which the Commissioners would prepare their report. It is for the chairman of the CoE to indicate the status of the enquiry and to be able to give an indication as to when the evidential hearing would take place,” he added.
Maharaj said the CoE has so far reviewed thousands of pages of documentary evidence.
“There were advertisements for persons to send submissions and I can tell you that we have got a lot of submissions, over 4,000 pages of evidence. We got from a lot of witnesses and entities and therefore we would be able to indicate when the evidential hearing would take place. The aim of the commission is to try and have the evidential hearing before the end of the year.
“The chairman would therefore indicate how this is going to take place, the arrangements and under the procedural rules of the Commission, the Commissioners have the power to make orders even if the orders are made in chambers without an oral hearing in order to facilitate the evidential hearing,” he said.
Investigatory process
The commission also has the power to summon witnesses to give evidence. Witnesses must comply or face a $2,000 fine, according to the Commission of Enquiry Act.
Maharaj said it is very important for the public to tune into today’s and tomorrow’s proceedings to understand how the CoE will be moving forward.
He noted that the procedural hearing is similar to a judge giving directions on how a trial is to proceed but he stressed that a CoE is not a trial and is not an adversarial process.
“It is really investigatory and a decision will be made based on the terms of reference which the CoE has been asked to investigate. So, a decision will be made on those terms of reference having heard all the evidence and considered all the documents and the expert evidence etc,” he said.
The procedural hearing is open to members of the public and will be also be live-streamed from the CoE’s website at www.coe2022.com. The proceedings will begin at 10.30 on both days.
The CoE has been tasked with enquiring into the circumstances which led to the drowning deaths of four out of five LMCS divers who were conducting repairs on an underwater pipeline on February 25, 2022.
On that day, the five divers — Christopher Boodram, Fyzal Kurban, Rishi Nagassar, Kazim Ali Jr and Yusuf Henry—went to No 36 sealine riser on the Berth 6 offshore platform at Pointe-a-Pierre to conduct maintenance works on a pipeline around 2.45 p.m. Something went wrong and they were all sucked into the pipeline.
That Friday evening, Boodram was rescued by private divers who defied orders and went in search of the men. Boodram had spent hours fighting and crawling to get out of the pipeline.
On February 28, Paria issued a statement indicating three bodies had been recovered; and on March 1, Nagassar’s body was recovered.
In March, Jamaican jurist Dennis Morrison QC, was appointed commission chairman—but he later resigned, citing personal reasons.
In July, another Jamaican jurist, Jerome Lynch, was appointed chairman of the commission, which comprises subsea specialist Gregory Wilson with legal services provided by senior counsel Maharaj.
The full terms of reference of the Commission of Enquiry are as follows:
To enquire into:
• the circumstances which led to the tragic incidents which occurred on Friday February 25, 2022, at facilities owned by Paria Fuel Trading Company Limited (“Paria”) located at No. 36 Sealine Riser on Berth No. 6, Pointe-a-Pierre which led to the deaths of four (4) employees of LMCS Limited (“LMCS”);
• the scope of works issued by Paria for the underwater maintenance exercise on a 30-inch pipeline which LMCS’ divers were carrying out on Friday February 25, 2022 within a hyperbaric chamber at the said No. 36 Sealine Riser on Berth No. 6;
• ascertain the proposals and plans submitted by LMCS to conduct the works at the said No.36 Sealine Riser on Berth No. 6;
• examine generally the policies, procedures, practices and conduct relating to Paria and LMCS’ employees, organised and contracted labour for these types of maintenance exercises;
• identify the precise facts and circumstances which led up to and resulted in the loss of life and whether this was reasonable and justifiable in the particular circumstances;
• examine all of the decisions and actions taken after it became clear that the five (5) LMCS’ divers went missing;
• investigate the nature, extent and application of any standing orders, policy considerations, legislation or other instructions in dealing with the situation which gave rise to these incidents;
• identify whether Paria and LMCS had in place any lifesaving contingency plans in the event that life threatening incidents occurred and, if so, whether such or any plans were employed in response to these incidents; further, whether they employed sufficient safeguards and measures to ensure the safety of their contracted employees, property and the prevention of these incidents and to rescue the five (5) LMCS’ divers;
• determine the adequacy and mechanical integrity of equipment utilised by LMCS;
• determine the adequacy of LMCS’ plans utilised for the operation of the maintenance exercise;
• identify whether by act or omission any identified or unidentified person or entity directly or indirectly caused loss of life;
• examine the role played by Paria and LMCS through their respective units, individually and collectively in dealing with these incidents; and
• examine all other material circumstances leading up to and surrounding the incidents which took place on February 25, 2022 that led to the tragic deaths of the four (4) LMCS’ divers and continuing up to the recovery of their bodies.
• to make such findings, observations and recommendations arising out of its deliberations, as may be deemed appropriate, in relation to whether there has been any breach of duty by any persons or entities;
• whether there are any grounds for any criminal proceedings to be initiated against any persons or entities;
• whether criminal proceedings should be recommended to the Director of Public Prosecutions for his consideration;
• the appropriate and best practices and/or policies and/or procedures to be utilised by companies such as Paria and LMCS for the conduct of these types of maintenance exercises and in response to these types of incidents;
• the policies, measures, mechanisms and systems that should be implemented to prevent the recurrence of the tragic incidents which occurred on Friday, February 25, 2022 and continuing up to the recovery of the bodies of the four (4) LMCS’ divers; and making any other recommendations that may be deemed necessary in the circumstances.