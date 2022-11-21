Paria Commission of Enquiry resumes today

THE Commission of Enquiry probing the Paria diving tragedy resumes today, at Tower D of the International Waterfront Centre, Port of Spain.
The CoE will hold its evidential hearings from today through Thursday, then resume on December 5 to 8 and December 12 to 15.
The commission is expected to do a site view of the sunken hyperbaric chamber, which was attached to the sealine where four LMCS divers lost their lives on February 25.
During a procedural hearing on September 7, chairman Jerome Lynch KC said the commission wanted to view the chamber to get an idea of what it looked like before beginning to hear evidence in the matter. But he said the commission was unsure where the chamber was located.
Senior counsel Gilbert Peterson, who is representing Paria Fuel Trading Company and Heritage Petroleum, in the enquiry, had revealed the chamber had somehow fallen to the sea bed, and was lying at a depth of approximately 60 feet.
The CoE has been tasked with enquiring into the circumstances which led to the drowning deaths of four of five LMCS divers who were conducting repairs on an underwater pipeline on February 25.
On that day, the five divers— Christopher Boodram, Fyzal Kurban, Rishi Nagassar, Kazim Ali Jr and Yusuf Henry—went to No 36 sealine riser on the Berth 6 offshore platform at Pointe-a-Pierre to conduct maintenance works on a pipeline around 2.45 p.m. when they were all sucked into the pipeline.
That Friday evening, Boodram was rescued by private divers who defied orders and went in search of the men. Boodram had spent hours fighting and crawling to get out of the pipeline.
On February 28, Paria issued a statement indicating three bodies had been recovered; and on March 1, Nagassar’s body was recovered.