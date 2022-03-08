PARIA COMMITTEE SCRAPPED, COE COMING

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley last night announced that a three-person Commission of Enquiry will be launched into the circumstances that led to the death of four divers.
Speaking during “Conversations with the Prime Minister” , Rowley said the five-member committee originally appointed to investigate the incident will be scrapped and in the coming days Commission of Enquiry members will be named.
“I have today instructed the Minister of Energy on behalf of the Cabinet to cancel the arrangement that was made public and therefore there will be no five-man committee of the experts that were made public because even before they’ve done the job the population has been so riled up into not accepting any work that they’ve done that it’s a waste of time now,” he said.
Referring to the committee, he said: “We have to cancel that and we’re going to have a Commission of Enquiry because apparently that is what will satisfy, a Commission of Enquiry, because some people believe let’s play court house with it, we’ll have an army of lawyers, we’ll spend hundreds of millions of dollars if we can, certainly millions of dollars and we will bring it into a Commission of Enquiry.
“The main reason according to our colleagues is that we’ll be able to call and summon and cross examine and all of these things and of course having done all of that nobody’s integrity will be at risk, nobody’s attempt to cover up ...and we’ll certainly get it done that way.”
Rowley said the Cabinet will be approached to appoint the Commission of Enquiry.
The Prime Minister said the Government will utilise the same experts that energy corporations such as bp, Shell, eog etc utilise if such a situation had occurred in their companies.
“Because that may satisfy some people in this country because nobody in Trinidad and Tobago who know anybody in the Government, if yuh grandmother cousin, nenen, neighbour, is involved is to cover up... but what is in fact happening, where there is hurt, there is pain, it has been converted to politics of the worst kind,” he said.
“I’m not against anybody going and praying with anybody, i’m not against anybody defending their party officer in a situation but to convert this hurt into the politics that it has been converted into because of opportunities seen by some people, we don’t see it so in this government, we see it that right thinking people must know that we have in this country the ability to examine a situation like this and if bringing in external experts will comfort those who believe that is only corruption and cover up will take place then we’ll do that because we want you to be comforted that whatever the finding is, those are the facts, those are the liabilities, these are the problems and these are the recommendations for solutions,” he said.
He said in the next few days more will be shared about the Commission of Enquiry.
Tiah quits
Earlier yesterday, the Government-appointed committee to investigate the deaths of four divers in the February 25 Paria tragedy lost a member, but Energy Minister Stuart Young says the Government will ensure an independent investigation is carried out.
Eugene Tiah, former Energy Chamber of Trinidad and Tobago chairman, withdrew from the Cabinet-appointed committee.
Tiah, also a retired executive chairman, Energy and Industrial Gases Business Unit at Massy Energy, issued a personal statement yesterday, stating that he was asked by the Energy Chamber to be their representative on the investigation committee to commit 45 days gratis, and to bring to bear his 40 years of technical and managerial experience in the energy industry, with particular interest in safety and process safety leadership, which he agreed to do.
He explained his withdrawal from the committee, and knocked the “shenanigans” of a few. “I believe that no time should be lost in ascertaining the facts that led to this tragedy.
Recommendations arising from the incident investigation need to be swiftly implemented and lessons learned shared throughout the industry.
It appears that the good of country is subservient to the shenanigans of a few. I have thus taken the decision to withdraw from the investigating committee. I wish the committee members Godspeed with this onerous and supremely important task,” he stated.
Tiah was appointed to the investigative committee comprising attorney Shiv Sharma (chairman), Gregory Wilson, sub-sea specialist, and a representative each from British Petroleum (BP) and Shell, who are yet to be named.
Asked yesterday whether BP has nominated anyone to the committee investigating the Paria disaster, bpTT issued the following statement:
“BP extends our deepest sympathies to the families of the divers who lost their lives in the incident at Paria. We understand the need for a thorough and fair investigation process and to this end we are in conversation with the Minister of Energy to determine how best we can lend technical expertise to the investigation process.”
Energy Chamber backs Tiah
Last Saturday, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said Tiah’s appointment was unethical and scandalous given his ties to Energy Minister Stuart Young and Michael Quamina, who is currently the chairman of the Board of Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Limited, the parent company to Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd.
She said Young did not disclose the fact that in 2014 he was the lawyer for Tiah in a matter in the Court of Appeal against Evolving Technologies and Enterprises Development Companies Limited.
Via a release on Saturday night, the Energy Chamber responded to Persad-Bissessar’s criticisms of Tiah, stating that the chamber was asked to nominate a representative and it chose Tiah as the most suitable person.
The Energy Chamber issued another release yesterday on the heels of Tiah’s withdrawal, noting his withdrawal from the committee and reiterating it continues to have confidence in him.
The release stated that as the representative association for the industry, the Energy Chamber’s priority, and responsibility,
Is to support a thorough and detailed investigation into the incident, and to subsequently share the findings of this investigation so that lessons learned are incorporated into industry safety policies, procedures and practices to avoid any similar incident in the future.
The Energy Chamber stated it will now consult with relevant stakeholders, including the Minister of Energy and on how it should proceed in supporting this critical investigation.
Young condemns Kamla’s
‘disgusting behaviour’
Shortly after Tiah’s statement yesterday, Energy Minister Stuart Young issued his own release, stating that he has taken “careful note” of the “personal attacks” by Persad-Bissessar on Tiah, as well as on international multi-national energy companies BP and Shell.
“These personal, unwarranted and unjustified attacks on independent persons and international independent entities is disturbing and destructive to our country’s interests,” he stated.
He “unreservedly” condemned the disgusting behaviour of Persad-Bissessar and the Opposition, saying the Government will ensure an independent investigation is carried out by professional and experienced experts into the circumstances surrounding the death of the four LMCS Limited divers.
“The Government is undeterred in ensuring that the matter is properly and thoroughly investigated,” the release from the Energy Ministry stated.
Persad-Bissessar:
Guise of neutrality
Persad-Bissessar hit back at Tiah’s statement yesterday, stating that the only persons involved in “shenanigans” are Tiah and certain “partisan PNM members” of the Energy Chamber and the Rowley Government.
She said Tiah and certain PNM elements in the Energy Chamber can issue “umpteen press releases to save face but, they have already done tremendous damage to the credibility of the Energy Chamber”.
In a release, Persad-Bissessar said in their statement “PNM elements” in the Energy Chamber continue to diminish the chamber’s credibility by their continued support of Tiah. “If they had any honour, they would have nominated someone seen as neutral and credible in the first place,” she stated. “The Energy Chamber may well have questions to answer in this investigation concerning the quality, integrity, legality and legitimacy of their STOW certifications. Going forward they should not have a nominee on this investigation committee,” she added.
Persad-Bissessar stated that the question remains: “Was the decision to enter the political arena by issuing an overtly political and boorish statement unanimously supported by all members of its executive management including the members representing oil and gas multinationals?” She warned that the heads of the multinationals on the Energy Chamber should be careful of being misled by some partisan local members on the Energy Chamber board.
Persad-Bissessar stated that the UNC has no issue with any chamber or group supporting any political party. However, it has an issue when it is done “under the guise of neutrality”.