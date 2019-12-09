THE issue has been resolved.
The impasse between Unipet and State-owned Paria Fuel Trading Company that led to gas running out at Unipet’s 24 service stations since last week came to a quick end yesterday evening.
As of 5 p.m., Paria said it resumed its fuel supply to Unipet after the two parties signed a settlement agreement.
Paria agreed to immediately continue the supply of fuel while Unipet agreed to pay off more than $100 million it owed to the State entity.
In a media release, Paria said representatives of the two companies met and Unipet agreed to pay off the outstanding debt as well as withdraw a High Court action it filed last Friday at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain.
“Both parties will continue to work together to ensure a new supply agreement is in place from January 1, 2020,” the Paria release stated.
The settlement came just minutes after the High Court action was called before Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams at the Port of Spain High Court yesterday afternoon.
At the hearing, which was called at 3 p.m., Senior Counsel Seenath Jairam, who appeared on behalf of Unipet, informed the judge that representatives of the companies as well as their attorneys were locked in negotiations and it appeared “promising” that the issue would be resolved without the court’s intervention.
He said prior to the matter being called, he received a phone call and based on this, he was confident since the “signs were very encouraging” that a resolution would be arrived at.
But while Jairam said a resolution seemed to be on the way, that resolution would have been arrived at either last night or sometime today, he said.
It was for this reason that he and attorney Rishi Dass agreed to have the legal claim adjourned to tomorrow instead of today.
The purpose of the claim being recalled was for the judge to be formally informed of whatever agreement had been arrived at by the parties.
Dass, who appears along with Senior Counsel Douglas Mendes for Paria, agreed with the adjournment date, saying the negotiations would have been taking place throughout last night and into this morning.
So even if the negotiation was concluded and an agreement arrived at by this morning, it would have been too early to return to court today, as Jairam had initially suggested.
Jairam also suggested that, if the issue was resolved, that Paria not seek legal costs.
But Dass stated he could not give that undertaking since that issue would form part of the negotiations.
‘Unipet owed’
Unipet was claiming that there was continuous delayed payment of the fuel subsidy and VAT on the fuel subsidy after Paria succeeded Petrotrin.
“As at October, 2019, the State owed Unipet a total of TT$72,444,092.60 in outstanding subsidy. Correspondingly, that amount was owed by Unipet to Paria and remains outstanding as at the date of this affidavit,” its claim stated.
Based on this, Unipet said it was unfair to expect the shareholders of Unipet either to fund from their own pockets or to seek funding from some financial institution to pay Paria when the State has habitually failed to pay the subsidy on time.
“Paria is also supported by the State as it is dependent on payment of the fuel subsidies in order to pay for fuel supplied to it,” it stated.
On Friday evening in Parliament, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley lashed out at Unipet’s decision to file the legal claim, questioning if Unipet believed it was entitled to free fuel.
While he said Unipet was entitled to file such an action, he said the State now had to retain attorneys to defend the claim at the expense of taxpayers.
“I am not saying that they are not free to do that but I am asking, what is the sense of entitlement we have in this country that somebody is responsible for you, even when you’re being ridiculous and unproductive,” the Prime Minister stated.
In responding to statements made by Caroni Central MP Dr Bhoe Tewarie, the Prime Minister said the issue between Unipet and Paria was simple and straightforward-the taxpayers were buying fuel from abroad, importing it and giving it to a private business which was selling the product at the pump and receiving cash, but not paying the taxpayer.
Instead of (Tewarie) saying to the company, “‘Gentlemen, ladies, who own this company, pay our bills and let’s get on with the business of the country’, I am coming here to hear how this problem is about Paria fighting down Unipet,” Rowley had stated.