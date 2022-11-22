Paria intends mounting a fierce defence of the actions it took in the hours and days after four divers were sucked into its undersea pipeline, and left there for days, likely still alive, while plans to rescue them were denied by company officials.
As Day 1 of the Commission of Enquiry into the tragedy got under way in Port of Spain yesterday, counsel for Paria, senior counsel Gilbert Peterson, said the evidence would show that contractor LMCS Limited failed to inform Paria of the incident in a timely manner, impairing the company’s participation in the rescue operation in the initial stages.
And, despite this, Paria activated its emergency response system and alerted relevant State agencies.
He said the evidence will also seek to clarify the inaccurate reports in the media “which heap blame on Paria and Heritage for the deaths of these men” were not justified. Peterson said immediately upon learning of the tragic incident on February 25, the company relied on the expert advice and ultimately concluded that it was too dangerous for anyone to go in after divers Fyzal Kurban, Rishi Nagassar, Kazim Ali Jnr and Yusuf Henry.
Diver Christopher Boodram was rescued that same day.
Peterson said, “If LMCS had been forthright with the information, why would people be looking out in the sea?”
He said extensive and sustained efforts were conducted by Paria “under trying conditions” to explore feasible conditions to rescue the men.
Peterson said Paria and Heritage Petroleum have voluntarily given their commitment to participate in the Commission of Enquiry. He said that participation was declined in the initial process of interviews was not intended in any way to frustrate the work of the Commission.
Instead, he said the company was willing to assist fully with the terms of reference with the Commission of Enquiry. “…..we were of the view that what we did not say in the statement we will be opportunity to say it in the witness box, live for the whole nation to see it,” he said.
Peterson said the management and staff of Paria and Heritage had provided the Commission with extensive statements and materials in the matter.
He said the evidence would also show that the safety of the dead men was the responsibility of LMCS. He said LMCS wrongfully departed from the Paria permit to work system and that evidence will reveal negligence on the part of LMCS.
Peterson said Paria would show that the “permit to work” did not allow for the removal of the mechanical and inflatable plugs on February 25, the day of the tragedy, and that no permission had been given by Paria.
He said, “Paria was entirely in the dark as to the intended removal of the mechanical plug and the inflatable plug on that fateful day.”
Peterson said Paria will show that LMCS personnel removed the plug at the wrong time, and in a manner that was totally contrary to the manufacturer’s instructions.
He said these events amounted to the main cause of the loss of life, and injuries sustained by Boodram.
LMCS’ attorney: Paria could have stopped unplugging
Paria intends bringing evidence that it never authorised the pulling of the pipeline plugs that ultimately led to the deaths of the four divers, but the attorney for LMCS Limited says that Paria had employed someone overseeing the job in real time, and never stopped it.
Attorney Kamini Persaud-Maraj said that LMCS would demonstrate during the hearings that Paria did have the power to stop the work if it deemed it unsafe.
Persaud-Maraj said that Paria had in fact utilised its “stop work” policy previously in relation to this project, demonstrating that it had control.
She said that Paria was saying that LMCS divers ought not to have pulled the plugs, but while it was being done on that fateful afternoon in February, one Kurt Scott, an employee of Kenson (contracted by Paria) was observing the process remotely and did not stop the work being carried out.
Persaud-Maraj said that while Paria was saying that its ‘permit to work’ did not authorise the deadly job, “we will demonstrate otherwise”.
She said that the owner of LMCS Kazim Ali Snr would testify, using diagrams and his expert knowledge, about how he believed the incident happened, and how there could be air pockets in the pipeline.
CoE chairman Jerome Lynch KC reminded that the testimony of Christopher Boodram was that there were areas of the pipeline that were completely dry.
Persaud-Maraj said the testimony of LMCS workers and those who tried to rescue the trapped driver would show that the four dead divers “could have been here as well (testifying at the CoE).”
The attorney also said that neither Paria nor LMCS discussed the possibility of a Delta-P incident in relation to the work being done.