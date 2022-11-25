PARIA UNDER PRESSURE

For the first time, the country is hearing from Paria Fuel Trading Company, and its reasons for not allowing anyone to attempt a rescue of four divers who were trapped in a pipeline, begging for help before drowning.
Paria’s technical and maintenance manager, Michael Wei, took the stand at the commission of enquiry (CoE) on Day 3 yesterday, denying the company had any liability for what happened in the hyperbaric chamber that led to a Delta P incident, which took five men into the pipeline on the afternoon of February 25 this year.
He said it was entirely on LMCS Ltd, who employed the divers, to ensure the work was done safely and in accordance with their contract and work permit.
Wei was part of the incident management team (IMT) of senior Paria and Heritage officials, formed soon after the company learnt of the tragedy at Berth 6 in the waters off its Pointe-a-Pierre facility.
Only one person survived—Christopher Boodram.
Four others died—Kazim Ali Jnr, Fyzal Kurban, Yusuf Henry and Rishi Nagassar.
In his testimony, Wei said the Paria IMT had conducted a risk assessment which concluded it was too dangerous for divers to enter the pipeline in a rescue effort.
He said there was no information on the conditions inside the pipeline and whether there were any blockages.
And, he said, it was not until 10 p.m., four hours after Boodram had been rescued and transported to the San Fernando General Hospital, that contact was made seeking information.
But, he said, that conversation was restricted by medical doctors at the hospital, preventing the IMT from getting the information it required to conduct a rescue effort.
Wei also said Paria contacted the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard to take control of what he described as a “volatile situation” and to ensure that no one entered the pipeline.
The Paria manager said it was the responsibility of independent contractor LMCS Ltd to devise an emergency response plan, and Paria had done its part by alerting the State agencies. He said Paria had conducted a sea search using its boats and tugs, and had called in expert divers for advice, adding it would have been “wanton recklessness” to have simply sent someone down into the pipeline without making a proper risk assessment.
Risk assessment
How that risk assessment was conducted was the subject of part of the interrogation by CoE lead counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj SC (RLM).
The following is an excerpt of that the testimony.
RLM: Is it therefore correct that prior to the rescue of Christopher Boodram, Paria’s rescue efforts were confined to searching the open waters?
Wei: Yes.
After Paria and the incident command team found out that Christopher Boodram was rescued, according to your statement, you all started to make efforts to get cameras, crawlers, borescope, etc, to get information of what was the condition in pipeline?
Yes.
And, according to statement, you would have known that Christopher Boodram was rescued, taken to San Fernando Hospital, and it was not until 10 p.m. that the incident command team had a virtual meeting with him? So during 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., the efforts that Paria made to assist in rescuing (the other divers) were purely trying to get diving teams to go into the pipeline and get cameras to see what was in the pipeline?
We would have assisted LMCS with the dive rescuers if they had a plan to do that.
Maharaj asked that Wei explain whether there was any attempt by Paria to speak with Boodram to get a first-hand account of the conditions inside the pipeline. He asked why no Paria official accompanied Boodram to the hospital and why it took four hours to contact him.
Wei responded that Boodram’s condition when he was rescued from the pipeline was critical.
“Had we not done that, Christopher Boodram would not have been here with us today. We did a quick medical check. He came up with bodily injuries, he had oil in his throat and fully covered in oil, and our primary responsibility would have been he would be properly taken care of. Subsequent to that, he was moved to hospital. At hospital, because of restrictions of Covid, we were unable to get information from him,” he said.
Wei said it was not until 10 p.m. that senior doctors allowed Paria officials to speak with Boodram.
“Additionally, the time to talk to him was limited. The doctor didn’t give much time to talk to him. The information from Boodram is not only verbal. When Boodram was pulled out from the chamber, there is also non-verbal information one can get. He was covered in oil, he had injuries, internal and both disoriented,” he said.
Maharaj asked whether Paria had made any arrangements or a medical doctor to meet Boodram at hospital or at the site. He asked whether a hyperbaric chamber was made available at the site. Wei was not aware.
Wei said during that time, following Boodram’s rescue, attempts were being made for a camera to be sent into the pipeline for footage. This, he said, was necessary to make a proper risk assessment of whether it was feasible to send rescue divers into the pipeline.
Maharaj asked: “If he (Boodram) was in that condition (conscious), would you agree that the IMT and you would have got important information from him as to what was the condition in the pipeline?”
Wei replied: “If we could speak to him, yes.”
Asked whether any effort was made to contact Boodram before 10 p.m., Wei responded: “I don’t have his contact number.”
Wei said he understood that a Paria official did visit the hospital, however, he could not recalled that person’s name.
Delta P
Reading from Wei’s witness statement, Maharaj said the brief telephone conversation with Boodram did not contain information on the conditions inside the pipeline and whether any object was preventing a crawler to enter.
Maharaj said: “Were you interested to find out? You had Boodram who had spent hours inside the pipeline. And you are trying to get cameras to go in to find out what you could have got from Mr Boodram”.
Wei replied: “When we finally got on to Mr Boodram, he started to recount the events of what happened inside the pipeline, and then we were informed by persons that he cannot speak much longer.”
He added that a risk assessment was being conducted to send a camera into the pipeline to not only see the conditions but to determine whether there were any other risks inside the line.
“We were unaware of what caused the incident; we didn’t know if it would have created a second condition for another Delta P or disrupt the conditions in the time. At this stage, we did not know so we had to consider different scenarios. The crawler would provide clarity on what was happening,” he said.
Maharaj asked that the witness explain how a camera was able to determine whether another Delta P situation would arise.
He said: “The camera would have been able to go into the line, establish the conditions inside the line. We understood the plug was removed and could have been stuck inside the line. The crawler would allow you to pick up information.”
Commission chairman Jerome Lynch KC intervened, saying: “By now you knew men were in the pipeline and the equipment were in the pipeline, how was your crawler going to pass all those things to a plug which would have been the further things away. How it is able to identify the possibility of a second Delta P?”
Wei then said the camera would have been sent in from Berth 5. The crawler was sent in from Berth 6, however, at 5 a.m. the following day.
Maharaj asked the Paria manager to give details on the risk assessment which was conducted to conclude that it was too risky for a diver to enter the pipeline to conduct a rescue effort.
Wei said: “Let us step back. At the time of the incident, LMCS was responsible for executing the emergency rescue plan. They had lost standby divers and had no one to rescue anybody. Paria is assisting because Paria is not equipped with rescue equipment for diving.
“So with respect to the supply of boats and barges and calling around for expert advice and so on, Paria assisted with that so that LMCS can make a proper call with respect to not putting people’s life at risk on retrieval of anybody; putting someone inside that line without knowing the conditions inside that line is wanton recklessness.”
Maharaj asked Wei to say when the risk assessment was completed.
The following is an excerpt of the testimony.
When did Paria complete a risk assessment to go into the pipeline?
At that time, LMCS were the ones responsible for coming up with the risk assessment.
We would deal with responsibility at some other time. Wasn’t Paria making efforts with diving teams?
To explore the option of diving into the lines.
And, according to your statement, they were making efforts to have a rescue attempt. So what time did Paria make a risk assessment that they could not go into the pipeline?
The advice given from different commercial divers was that it was not safe to enter the line.
Too risky
Lynch: I’m sorry, that is not an answer to the question. Did you ever make an assessment of risk that it was too risky to enter into the pipeline?
Wei: The advice given by the people that we spoke to, the expert divers advised that it was too risky to enter the pipeline.
Is that a yes?
Yes. So the first part of the risk assessment was advice from experts.
RLM: So you adopted what the various diving teams told you?
Wei: We were guided by that.
And around what day and what time that decision was made?
Decision to?
Decision not to send a diver into the pipeline to do the rescue?
Sometime after Christopher Boodram was rescued, a decision was made not to enter the pipeline unless we had more information to ascertain the condition in the line and certain risks were acceptable to send some into the pipeline.
I agree that is what you said, but I’m asking you what day and time you made the decision to send someone into the pipeline?
Lynch: I’m not sure that’s an entirely fair question because I’m assuming from what the witness has already said was that they were constantly reviewing whether it was possible to put anyone in the line, and as I understand what you are saying, Mr Wei, is that that review was an ongoing process which ultimately you decided it was too risky to send anybody in the line.
Wei: Because we were advised by experts.
I understand that, but we are not interested at the moment as to how you arrived at that decision, but you did arise at the decision that at no point in time were you given sufficient information to allow you to say it was a risk worth taking.
Correct.
Maharaj asked the witness whether he was aware that Michael Kurban, son of diver Fyzal Kurban, had entered the pipeline after Boodram was rescued.
To which he responded: “There were alleged reports, we cannot confirm that he entered the pipeline.”
Wei said there weren’t confirmed reports that anyone had entered the pipeline after Boodram’s rescue. And, therefore, he said, Michael Kurban was not contacted for further information on the conditions inside the pipeline.
“I don’t know and I don’t know if it would have been reliable. We don’t know if he entered the pipeline, we don’t know,” he said.
Coast Guard under question
The issue of the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard being instructed by Paria to prevent divers from entering the pipeline was also raised.
Wei said the T&T Coast Guard was contacted to assist in securing the site as it had become volatile.
Maharaj said: “You are giving evidence under oath, I am asking you a question. Are you aware that Paria instructed the Coast Guard to not allow persons to dive into the pipeline?”
Wei said: “Paria advised the Coast Guard to take control of the site because it was getting uncontrollable. Paria requested the Coast Guard to assist people from not entering the pipeline, but not prevent them.”
Responding to a question from Lynch, Wei said that by 7 a.m. the following day, Paria officials had still considered the divers to be alive and was still contemplating options for a rescue effort. However, he said expert diving companies were not willing to risk sending their personnel into the pipeline.
Lynch asked: “So the last option might have been the LMCS. Did you ask LMCS if they had divers?”
Wei responded that LMCS had come forward with a diver who was willing to enter the pipeline on Sunday, two days after the incident.
Lynch said: “You are saying LMCS did not come forward with any diver to go into the pipeline until Sunday. Whether offering divers to dive into the pipe?”
“Yes,” Wei said.
Lynch asked whether no LMCS divers had been asked to go prior to the Sunday, saying, “I am a LMCS diver, my buddies are in there”.
Wei said although LMCS divers had wanted to go into the pipeline on Friday, they were not prepared.
He said discussions were held with LMCS to remove the habitat and a lifting bar, which obstructed the top of the riser on Berth 6, to allow a diver to get inside the pipeline. But still, no divers were allowed to enter.
Maharaj asked whether Paria had envisaged a plan to rescue the divers.
But Wei noted it was the responsibility of LMCS to come up with an emergency response plan that was credible.
Wei said Paria had recognised that LMCS was a competent and highly specialised contractor at the time the contract was awarded.
He said the issue of Delta P or any other risks had not been discussed during the tendering process.
Wei said: “The contractor should have seen that risk because he is frequent with the hyperbaric chambers. Paria used it in 2020. LMCS, being a specialist contractor, would have more experience in that.”