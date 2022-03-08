Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd yesterday deemed the statement by LMCS to be unfortunate, saying it is now compelled to provide clarity on certain issues.
The company said the majority of what has been said with respect to the role of Paria in the diving tragedy is not only inaccurate but also unjust.
Following is the text of the Paria statement:
“Since June 2021, LMCS has been engaged in the maintenance project with respect to the 30-inch pipeline located at No. 36 Sealine Riser on Berth No. 6 at the Para facility.
Prior to the commencement of this project, the said pipeline had been inactive–since even before Paria commenced operations in December 2018–and it would remain inactive until the project was completed. It is therefore important to note that there is no pipe connection mechanism, machinery, or equipment whatsoever connected to the section of pipeline under repair, so nothing could have been switched on or activated by Paria, to change the condition of the pipeline while the project was being undertaken by LMCS.
Friday’s incident occurred at around 2.45 p.m. while five divers were working in LMCS’ hyperbaric chamber and were being monitored by LMCS employees on a nearby barge when a splash was observed within LMCS’s hyperbaric chamber and concurrently, video from the cameras within the chamber ceased operating.
Upon being notified of the incident by LMCS, Paria immediately activated its Incident Management Team. Paria also contacted emergency response organisations, including the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard, the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service, Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OSH), and the South West Regional Health Authority. Dive support operators–Mitchell’s Professional Diving Services Co Ltd and Offshore Technology Solution Ltd–were also contacted. Further assistance was sought from Eastern Divers Co Ltd. The external service providers arrived at various times on Friday evening to assist with the rescue effort. The Commercial Diver Operations Supervisor from Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd was also on site to support the Incident Command Team.
Paria was informed by the owner of LMCS, Kazim Ali, that his company would notify the families of its five employees.
As part of its emergency response plan, LMCS launched a search and rescue operation. An LMCS employee entered the hyperbaric chamber and advised that there was no sign of the divers or the dive cylinders. Paria’s marine security supported the search with vessels, focused on the waters surrounding both the LMCS hyperbaric chamber and the pipeline.
Approximately three hours after the start of the rescue operation, it was reported that a sound was heard from inside the pipeline. Mr Christopher Boodram, one of the five divers, was found in scuba gear as he surfaced at the top of the pipeline within LMCS’s hyperbaric chamber. Mr Boodram was pulled out from the top of the pipeline by Mr Michael Kurban, a diver who was assisting LMCS in its operations. Mr Boodram was stabilised and rushed to the hospital for treatment. Paria’s Incident Management Team was of Mr Boodram’s rescue at 5.45 p.m.
Paria was advised that Mr Kurban entered the pipeline on more than one occasion in an attempt to locate other divers and was only able to retrieve some diving equipment. No further divers were found.
Mr Kurban later contemplated other entries which would have involved him proceeding further into the pipeline. It was determined by Paria–and supported by the Coast Guard, the OSH Agency, and external experts–that it was too dangerous for anyone to proceed further into the pipeline without posing significant risk to life. It is important to note that the vertical drop from the hyperbaric chamber to the seabed is approximately 60 feet within a 30-inch diameter pipe. By way of video footage from a remotely operated camera sent down into the pipeline, it was discovered that at approximately 80 feet, tanks were wedged against the wall of the said pipeline as it ran along the seabed creating an obstruction which prevented the remote camera from proceeding any further and locating any of the divers.
With respect to the allegation that Paria was uncooperative during the rescue exercise, apart from what is set out above, we acknowledge LMCS’ contribution to the Paria release of February 27, 2022, which reads as follows:
“We have been working closely with Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd (Paria) from the beginning of the incident to reach our divers. The Paria team has been fully supportive throughout this process and continues to provide all its resources to support our efforts, including people, capability and equipment.”
With regard to informing the families of the deceased LMCS divers that the exercise had moved from a rescue to a recovery operation, this was done by Paria’s management on Saturday, February 26, 2022 between the hours of 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
On Monday, February 28, 2022, the Minister of Energy and Energy Industries announced that there would be an independent investigation into this incident to ascertain the facts and the root cause of the incident.
Certainly, Paria will provide any and all of the relevant details, documentation and recordings, and participate fully in the process. We ask that we all await the outcome of the investigations before arriving at any further conclusions.