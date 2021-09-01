Acting Clerk of the House of Representatives Brian Caesar yesterday confirmed that instructions have been given for staff members at the Parliament to return to work under “very strict policy guidelines to ensure the safety of all”.
While no vaccination mandate exists, the document—“Covid-19 Office Safety policy document”—prepared by the management of the Office of Parliament, contains strong encouragement for all members of staff to be vaccinated, and has established return-to-work protocols that require unvaccinated staff to double-mask.
It also limits their use of certain areas where Covid protocols are relaxed, such as the dining rooms and the on-site gym (when such services are reopened).
Caesar said the document is based on the principle that “no one is safe unless everyone is safe”.
The substantive Clerk of the House, Jacqui Sampson-Meiguel, who is on vacation leave, fully endorsed the protocols and arrangements put in place for the return to work, Caesar said.
He was responding to claims in a letter purportedly written by a member of the Parliament staff which criticised the organisation’s Covid policy, and which claimed members of staff who are on contract are “being bullied into being vaccinated” by “threats” that their contracts would not be renewed.
“There is no bullying taking place,” Caesar said.
He said since last year, despite the fact that Parliament was on the list of offices exempted from the mandatory stay-at-home policy, a stay-home arrangement was instituted to minimise the number of people at the office and to encourage those who could work from home to do so.
He said many staff members therefore have been at home, more than they have been at the office for over a year (with the exception of accounts staff and the police).
He said with the vaccination drive and with the majority of staff members now being vaccinated (approximately 240 out of 300) and the proclamation advising that Parliament would be resuming on September 10, and that those sessions would not be virtual, the management team has instituted arrangements to return the Parliament to full operations.
All members of staff would be required to come to work unless they have a medical condition or disability which requires them to remain working from home.
Caesar said staff, on their return to work, are required to wear a face mask, and in the case of unvaccinated staff, they must double-mask.
“We continue to encourage physical distancing, and every employee will have to complete a Covid-19 health screening questionnaire every two weeks,” he said.
They must also notify their manager if they have tested positive or suspect that they have been in contact with a person who has tested positive, and go into quarantine, he added.
Vaccinated staff will be allowed to use shared facilities such as the lunchrooms (since one has to remove a face mask to eat) and the gym.
Unvaccinated staff will not be able to use those facilities.
Contractors supplying services will not be able to enter the building unless they are fully vaccinated, Caesar said. “We continue to urge the remaining members of staff who are not vaccinated to get their vaccinations,” the acting clerk stated.
Threatening staff
The letter purportedly written by an unnamed member of staff said management at the Office of the Parliament was “threatening staff and acting as if the unvaccinated is plagued with HIV or Ebola”, making it “uncomfortable” for such members of staff to work.
The letter stated that the janitorial team had been dismissed because they were not vaccinated.
Caesar denied this claim.
He said the janitorial services are not employees of the organisation and their service is on a rotation basis.
Equally false was the claim in the letter that the supervisor of the department who took the vaccine earlier this year had developed breathing problems.
On the claim in the letter that an IT manager had stated he did not want any unvaccinated members of staff on this floor, Caesar said the manager was very strict about the Covid protocol.
He said the manager remained very concerned that his staff have to move from computer to computer to troubleshoot and to maintain IT infrastructure of the Parliament, including the devices of Members of Parliament.
All Members of Parliament have devices which are maintained by the IT department of the Office of the Parliament.
“The IT manager is concerned about his staff going to stations to do work, not just out of concern for the MP and the member of staff who is vaccinated, but also for the unvaccinated persons who run the risk of contamination, severe sickness and possible death,” Caesar said.
“The vast majority of Members of Parliament and staff are vaccinated and so we have to return to work, and the people who we are most concerned about now are the unvaccinated. Our policy was prepared more with the unvaccinated staff than with the vaccinated staff in mind.”
He said: “Parliament is a place where there is a lot of talking and interacting among people. Furthermore, in the height of the Covid outbreak, the Parliament had approximately 20-plus members of staff falling ill and it crippled whole departments.
“So our major concern as we return to work is with the unvaccinated staff—those who choose to be unvaccinated and those who, due to medical vulnerabilities, cannot be vaccinated. We also have a concern that the organisation would suffer severe setbacks if too many people continue to fall ill. We have to find a way to live with this disease.”
The member of staff complained in the letter that the acting Clerk of the House had made it mandatory for all members of staff to return to work since last week, when the Prime Minister had not yet mandated all public servants return to work.
“The numbers are still high and most of the general public hasn’t been vaccinated and the 300-plus staff are bumping into each other. We feel as though it’s Formula One racing going on, where we are trying not to be in each other’s space and swerving to not cause an accident,” the letter stated.
Caesar said the letter appeared to be written by someone who is desirous of remaining home, while continuing to receive full pay.
► BOX ◄
‘Several matters have
carried over to this session’
‘Several matters have
carried over to this session’
‘Several matters have
carried over to this session’
‘Several matters have
carried over to this session’
| Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis confirmed that Parliament resumes on Friday, September 10.
She said there were several matters at various stages of completion from the last session that were saved, and have carried over to this session.
Among these items are the Tobago bills which had been paused to receive amendments.
Robinson-Regis said additionally, the national budget for fiscal year 2022 will be presented in this session.
The budget has to be passed by October 31.
With the number of outstanding matters from the last session that need to be dealt with, it is unlikely that Parliament will resume and go immediately into the budget.