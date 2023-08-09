Parties now allowed to send witnesses

Witnesses from the United National Congress (UNC) and other political parties will be allowed to visit the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) on Friday for the opening and sorting of ballot boxes containing votes from special electors, Chief Elections Officer Fern Narcis-Scope said yesterday.
The decision to allow witnesses came after Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar issued a legal warning to the Chief Elections Officer earlier yesterday, insisting the law dictates that witnesses must be present, and calling on the EBC to reverse its decision to not have witnesses from parties to view the ballots.
In a phone interview with the Express, Narcis-Scope acknowledged receipt of Persad-Bissessar’s letter.
She said a UNC representative spoke with her and asked about witnesses being present.
Narcis-Scope said, traditionally, the “witnesses” would be persons from within the EBC.
“I would have explained that normally we do not invite witnesses and I use the term ‘witness’ in terms of parties... what has happened traditionally within the organisation, and if you look at the legislation it would bear me out. The legislation is very specific as to when it talks about candidates, election agents, sub-agents, polling agents or even special polling agents being a part of a process.
“It’s very specific and in the case when we open those boxes, it simply says witnesses and that requirement has traditionally been fulfilled by members of staff here, so that is why it is not something that we invite political parties to,” she said.
“We had a meeting of the Commission a couple hours ago and I raised the fact that the question was raised with me and I spoke to what was the practice and the Commission had no issue with any political party to coming to view. So the short answer to that very long letter is yes, parties will be invited to send their witnesses,” she added.
On Monday, the EBC reported that 13,284 special electors were registered to cast their votes in the local government election from August 7-13.
The EBC stated that it established additional special polling stations which will operate from August 8-10.
By letter dated August 8, Persad-Bissessar wrote to Narcis-Scope stating that the UNC was advised of the establishment of six additional special polling stations by way of letter dated August 2.
Persad-Bissessar requested that a UNC representative (and any other political party which would like to avail itself of the option) be allowed to witness the opening of the ballot boxes from the additional special polling stations and the sorting of those ballots for distribution to the various electoral districts.
Persad-Bissessar stated that she was of the “considered opinion” that the law provides for witnesses to be present when the ballot boxes from the additional special polling stations are opened and the ballots contained in the covering envelopes are sorted and placed into envelopes to be sent to the returning officers of the various electoral districts.
She cited rule 84 of the Election Rules which speaks to witnesses being present when the ballot boxes are opened.
Persad-Bissessar said the presence of witnesses for the opening of ballot boxes on election day, as well as the counting of the ballots and recording of spoiled ballots, are all events which are allowed to take place in the presence of the candidate, his agent or a representative polling agent who has sworn a declaration of secrecy.
The letter stated that candidates and election agents are permitted to be present when the blank ballot papers are issued and placed into the envelopes and sent to the address selected by the special voter.
She added that while ballots cast on election day cannot be identified and attributed to a specific voter, the special ballots in the covering envelope are clearly linked to a specific voter.
“Given that many of the appointed agents and sub-agents of candidates are special voters, party affiliation is also something easily ascertainable. The handling of these ballots ought therefore to be done in the full view and scrutiny of a candidate’s representative in order to maintain and preserve confidence in the electoral system,” said Persad-Bissessar.
Six additional special polling stations the EBC created:
a. Printery of the Elections and Boundaries Commission, 123 Henry Street, Port of Spain;
b. Registration area office for San Fernando and Penal/Debe, 194 Circular Road, San Fernando;
c. Registration area office for Tobago, Caroline Building #2, 11 Hamilton Street, Scarborough, Tobago;
d. Piarco Heliport;
e. Central Block, Moruga;
f. Within select divisions of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.