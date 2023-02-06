Party at Panorama

AN intense battle between Central Trinidad and eastern Tobago played out in front of a near-sold out audience yesterday, when the National Panorama semifinals returned to the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
Arrangers Stefon West and Kersh Ramsey, leading their respective NGC Joylanders and Katzenjammers, were neck-to-neck following the Panorama medium band preliminaries last week.
They were even more inseparable yesterday, leaving a split-down-the-middle crowd on their toes at the Savannah’s hallowed ground, with two back-to-back hard-hitting performances.
West’s Couva outfit, performing in position 11, delivered a near flawless rendition of Poser’s (Sylvester Lockhart) 1993 party hit “The Fete Ent Over Yet”.
The Central boys and girls’ stick work was swift and purposeful gaining cheers from a raucous sold-out standing North Stand and rousing seated applause from an appreciative near-full Grand Stand.
Ramsey’s Black Rock, Tobago-based band responded emphatically moments later. Performing in position 12, the sister-isle pannists were equally perfect with their interpretation of Baron’s (Timothy Watkins) 1999 hit “Tell Me Why”.
When Ramsey signalled Katzenjammers into an unexpected ramajay, both sides of the stage’s divide, however, responded instantly.
“Wine Dhanraj, wine Dhanraj, wine Dhanraj wine for meh,” they sang in unison with shilling steel.
The Panorama had indeed started.
North Stand packed
There was little room to slip and slither through the North Stand as thousands of pan lovers crammed into the legendary party stand.
They spilled out their sections into the aisles, causing the house announcer Jemma Jordan to ask several times for them to clear the walkways after warnings from Fire Service personnel.
Fuelled by live steel punctuated by inspired fervent rhythm sections the North Stand posse seldom stopped moving, permanent smiles fixed to their gleeful faces.
“Smile nah, you cannot pass here unless yuh smile,” one female pan lover told the Express team, physical curling lips upwards with her bare hands.
That was the energy at the Savannah yesterday. Family. Fun. Playful.
Soca star Machel Montano, appearing with his hometown band Siparia Deltones, attempted to feed off and redirect that very energy into the band as they played Akinola Sennon’s rendition of his transatlantic collaboration with South African music legend Hugh Masekela “The Meeting Place”.
The crowd, on both sides, responded to Montano’s energetic flag display which earned Deltones a few more points than they deserved.
Across at the Greens, tucked away from the pan on the western end of the Savannah, a group of feters seemed to be in a completely different dimension. The stoppages to “allow” the pan to play seemed an annoyance for the not-too-small gathering crammed into a way-too-big space.
Calypso icon David Rudder, soca legend SuperBlue (Austin Lyons) and Maximus Dan (Edghill Thomas) added some level of credence to the spectacle with as series of status-lifting performances.
As the 15th and final band Pamberi brought the curtain down on the first Panorama medium band semi-final in three years, one couldn’t help but feel the awe and wonder of the occasion. And with 14 Large Bands to follow it was clear the Panorama had only just begun!