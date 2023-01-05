Party on the promenade

HUNDREDS turned out to “party, jam, and boogie-woogie” at a tribute concert to honour the late Dr Leroy Calliste, calypso icon the Black Stalin, who died on December 28 last year.
The concert was a culmination of events on a day declared Black Stalin Day on Tuesday.
The venue of the bandstand on Harris Promenade was filled with music lovers, San Fernandians, calypso and national patriots, politicians, friends, family and admirers of the beloved Stalin, who all sang, danced and waved in an open-air atmosphere with the likes of a Calypso Monarch semi-final in Skinner Park.
Young and veteran artistes honoured the five-time Calypso Monarch winner and 1999 Calypso King of the World as they belted out several of the title-winning hits much to the delight of the audience, some of whom sang the lyrics word-for-word and others who had seen him perform live over his six-decade career.
Fellow San Fernandian, Extempo bard and veteran calypsonian and acoustic guitarist Neil “Abebele” Baptiste, opened the concert and brought the crowd to its feet with a soulful mash-up of Stalin’s nation-building “Better Days” and “We can Make it”.
Trevor Barrow, also known as Trevor B, had the audience chipping, singing along and blowing whistles to his rendition of the melodious “Black Man Feeling to Party”.
Later in the evening, former calypso monarch Duane O’Connor with his son, Tyziah, excited the crowd with the 1985 classic, “Wait, Dorothy Wait”, and 3Canal trio Wendell Manwarren, Roger Roberts, Stanton Kewley, had them eating out of their hands and the flagman waving with vigour for the regional unity number “The Caribbean Man”.
The audience gathered around the bandstand, and many whipped out their cellphones to capture the performance of Stalin’s grandson, Kevan Calliste, reminiscent of his grandfather’s conscientious lyrics and messages of positivity with the soca-monarch winning song from 1995 “In Times”.
“In times of sorrow we must be strong, in times of plenty we must be thankful, because life has its ups and downs. In times of disaster, we must be ready to get up and move racism out of the way. If you listen to the watchwords of your lover Black Stalin, tomorrow would be a better day”, Stalin’s grandson chorused.
Also among the line-up of artistes were fellow Calypso Monarch title holders Morel “Luta” Peters, Weston “Cro Cro” Rawlins, and veteran calypso artistes Austin “SuperBlue” Lyons, Carlyle “Rex East” Chen, Moses “Xposer” Munroe, Anthony Emrold Phillip, aka Brother Valentino, Selvon “Mistah Shak” Noel, Knolly “KV” Charles, Derrick Seales, and Sheldon Blackman.
Marsha Charles-Clifton, known as Lady Adanna, who sang as a background vocalist with Calliste for almost four decades, brought back memories, and female artiste Meguella Simon reminded the audience of Calliste’s 1999 “Sufferers”.
Also bringing the ‘vibes’ were soca icons Drupatee Ramgoonai, Neil “Iwer” George, Devon “Dev” Harris, Ronnie McIntosh, Dwayne “DJ” Bravo, Shivonne Liesl-Anne Churche, known as Lil Bitts, and ace pannists Earl Brooks and Joshua Regrello.
Appreciating Stalin’s contribution
As he declared the concert open, San Fernando City Mayor Junia Regrello said there was no other place than Harris Promenade to celebrate the “icon, genius and special human being” Calliste, who contributed significantly to San Fernando.
Regrello said he was pleased that Calliste was present last year on Carnival Tuesday when the San Fernando City Corporation (SFCC) renamed Lord Street in his honour.
“We are so proud of Dr Leroy Calliste aka Black Stalin, for his contribution and shaping the landscape of not only San Fernando and Trinidad, but internationally. Leroy is right up there alongside the likes of Bob Marley, making global statements. It is in that context that we appreciate his contribution and the significance of his presence in the city of San Fernando”, said the San Fernando mayor.
Also among the huge crowd were Government Ministers Camille Robinson-Regis, Fitzgerald Hinds, Marvin Gonzales, Foster Cummings, Faris Al-Rawi, who is also San Fernando West Member of Parliament, San Fernando East MP Brian Manning, councillors of the SFCC, gold medal Olympian Hasely Crawford, former Miss World Giselle La Ronde-West, and the family members of soca icon Ras Shorty I.
Today Stalin will be laid to rest.
There will first be a street parade beginning at 9 a.m. in San Fernando in his honour, followed by a funeral service at the Southern Academy for Performing Arts (SAPA).