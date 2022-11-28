Passenger killed as car rammed

A 62-year-old man was killed in a road traffic accident in St James on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Carl Gill from Providence Estate, Upper Bournes Road, St James.

The Express was told that around 5 a.m. on Saturday, Gill was a passenger in a white Nissan Tiida Hatchback driven by a 39-year-old man from Morvant, which was proceeding west along the Western Main Road in Cocorite.

The driver stopped his vehicle to pick up a passenger in the vicinity of the Cocorite walkover when the Tiida was hit by a blue hatchback, driven by a 26-year-old man from Woodbrook.

The impact resulted in the CNG tank in the trunk of the Tiida dislodging and crushing Gill who was seated in the backseat, officers said.

The Tiida was also thrown into the air, and landed some distance away.

People who witnessed the accident notified the police and paramedics and officers from the Western Division, led by Supt Williams, and including Insp Cumberbatch, Sgt Panchu, Cpl Thomas, and Cpl Clement, among others, responded.

The two vehicles were towed to the West End Police Station.

The drivers of the two vehicles were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital for treatment.

They were both treated and discharged.

The driver of the hatchback was warned by police that he may face prosecution, pending the results of an investigation which is being led by Cpl Thomas.

The Express was told by investigators that, based on the damage witnessed on the scene, it is believed that speed played an important factor in this accident.

