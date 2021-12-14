Passengers stranded in Puerto Rico

Caribbean Airlines

A Caribbean Airlines (CAL) flight bound for Trinidad from Miami, Florida, USA, was diverted to Puerto Rico on Monday evening after a passenger passed away on board, leaving more than 150 ­others stranded up to last night.

In a news release yesterday afternoon, CAL confirmed that a “medical emergency” had forced Flight BW483 to land at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in Puerto Rico instead of at Piarco International Airport.

CAL’s communications mana­ger, Dionne Ligoure, told the Express that everything within CAL’s control was being done to bring the passengers home.

She noted that CAL does not fly to that destination, which is a diversion airport for the national carrier, and the airline was operating within the regulations of another territory.

CAL said in the release, “Caribbean Airlines confirms that Flight BW483 of December 13, bound for Piarco, diverted to Puerto Rico due to a medical emergency. Due to restrictions in the territory and other regulatory issues, a second relief aircraft was sent from Trinidad to Puerto Rico to bring the passengers to Trinidad, however, unfortunately, there were mitigating circumstan­ces outside of the control of the airline and the second aircraft was unable to leave Puerto Rico.”

The airline added, “Caribbean Airlines assures all stakeholders that it is doing all within its control to resolve this situation and to get the passengers to their final destinations. The airline thanks the customers for their understanding and regrets the inconvenience caused due to these unplanned events.”

The Express understands that the intended relief flight experienced a refuelling problem, but this was not confirmed.

Ligoure again expressed grati­tude to the passengers for their understanding and regret at the incident and said: “We assure all customers and stakeholders that we are working with the handlers to resolve the situation and doing all possible to deal with the issues over which we have control.”

Ligoure added that there were many circumstances over which the airline would have had “no control”.

Passengers claim neglect

Ligoure also addressed concerns that some passengers’ Covid-19 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests would have expired while they were in Puerto Rico.

A negative PCR test not older than 72 hours on arrival is required to enter Trinidad and Tobago, as well as vaccination against Covid-19.

The Express was told by a passen­ger in Puerto Rico that they were told the Ministry of Health in T&T had agreed to waive the requirement due to extraordinary circumstances, but this could not be confirmed.

Stranded passengers and their families in Trinidad looked to social and other media yesterday, with claims that Caribbean Airlines had failed to provide accommodation and they were facing eviction from the airport by the Puerto Rican authorities.

One passenger on the flight said it left Miami “on time” and that the deceased passenger, a woman, who had been “laughing and talking” earlier, became ill around 4.30 p.m.

Several of the woman’s relatives were also aboard, the Express was told.

The passenger said two doctors on board attended to the woman, who had “stopped breathing”. The woman passed away around 5 p.m., he said.

He went on to state that the passengers, having been diverted to Puerto Rico, were left at the airport and “for a long time” were not told what would happen to them. They were not provided with meals while at the airport, he said.

Some members of the BW483 crew slept aboard the aircraft, he claimed.

The passenger went on to say that they were not assisted until 1 p.m. yesterday when they were taken to the Marriott Hotel in San Juan and were “waiting for another plane”.

The passengers were told to assemble in the lobby of the hotel at 8 p.m. and that their return flight home would be at midnight.

He went on to express disappointment that the CAL crew appeared not to have been coached in dealing with passengers under those circumstances.

Describing CAL’s handling of the stranded passengers as “appalling”, he said some sought assistance from other airline counters.

The family of another passenger claimed some were told they would be shuttled to a hotel earlier yesterday, but when they exited the airport, they were left stranded again.

The Express was told that the passengers outside the airport were refused re-entry while those inside were being told they could not stay.

