‘Passengers will have to pay more’

“Terrible.”
This was how Sangre Grande maxi-taxi driver Eric Lewis felt after learning yesterday that the price of all fuels was going up.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert yesterday announced the increases yesterday.
“It’s terrible. We were thinking about reducing the cost of transport from $20 to $16, but now we can’t do anything. We have to keep it at the same price. How are we going to live?” Lewis said.
Lewis had garnered support from several fellow maxi-taxi drivers including George Forte, who said: “They are going to pressure poor people more. We will have to charge the travelling public (more). I hope the Government will listen to the public.”
Some of the drivers, who wished to remain nameless, said they too felt “terrible”.
On San Juan taxi stand, located on Charlotte Street, taxi-driver Curtis John said: “I haven’t heard the news officially but when it goes up, the travelling public will feel the brunt. The public will have to pay more. Things are already hard.”
A fellow taxi-driver, who gave his name as “Big Man Gordon”, said: “I can’t do anything about it. The car does not run on water. Everything is going up. I would normally pay about $200 to fill my tank. It will be more.”
Ask Rowley how he feels?
On the Brian Lara Promenade, Laventille resident Charmaine Thomas-Constantine and a friend were chatting.
Asked to share her sentiments on the fuel increase, she said: “I would like to ask (PM Dr Keith) Rowley how he feels? I want the media to ask him that question but I know they won’t.
“Politicians are running this country. You will have to pay about $28 for a tank of cooking gas. They sent home people in TSTT, so several parts of the country are not getting cable.
“Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) is sharing mauby water. Don’t talk about groceries. Everything went up by $3, $5 or $1. My grandchildren have nothing much to look forward to. I voted for all the parties thinking you would get change, but they are working for themselves, not the country.”
Chiming in, her friend added: “He (Imbert) is just looking after the one per cent. He is taking from the poor and giving to the rich. The fare for Morvant increased recently. It’s about $8, $9, and $10 to go to certain areas.”
La Brea resident Quintin Charles said he didn’t mind the increase since it’s not much “but it has a huge unemployment problem. The place boring, so I come in town and lime with my friend Peppy.”
On the San Fernando-Chaguanas stand on Broadway, Chaguanas driver Ifa Juwan said: “Tell Imbert is today for us, and tomorrow for him. He laughing and saying, ‘We did not riot’ but let him know people can still riot. He does not have to pay for anything. But poor people have to live. Send him a message.”
Complaining that car parts are expensive, Otis Hinkson said passengers are complaining. “They don’t want to pay. They are saying things are hard. More people are out, but fewer are travelling. A lot of them are taking the bus. Drivers should get together and ask the same Imbert to help them with a discount card to pay at the pumps. It costs about $210 to fill my tank.”
Carenage resident Vincent Gordon, who plies the San Fernando route, said the increase will have an effect on transport. “I pay $270 to fill my tank. It will go to $280. I fill my tank about four times. That’s about $1,080 for the week,” he said.
San Fernando resident Mya John noted that taxi fares were just raised. “I can’t depend on Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) and its unreliable service. Imagine if the bus breaks down, and I have to get to work on time,” she said.