GOD was displeased with the People’s National Movement (PNM) and things went wrong, causing the party to lose the December 6, 2021 Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election.
So said Rev Stephanie Washington-John, who called on PNM members and supporters to be honest and admit that things went wrong and God was not happy.
She was speaking on Sunday night during the PNM Tobago Council’s thanksgiving service, “Rekindling The Fire”.
“Let us be honest with ourselves, things went wrong. Let us never for one minute forget that things went wrong and God was displeased. God has put you down in the valley to learn valuable lessons,” said Washington-John.
PNM Tobago Council political leader Ancil Dennis agreed that the PNM fold at times did not obey the constitution of the party.
“Because, if we are honest with ourselves and we look back and we look at some of the mistakes that were made, we must admit that at times we did not follow our constitution, and at times we strayed from the right path,” said Dennis.
He said it is a difficult time to be PNM as many were losing their jobs because of the colour of their jerseys.
Also delivering remarks at the thanksgiving service was THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris who said with the party not being financially viable as before, members must be their brother’s keeper.
“We are in a time where many of our brothers and sisters they are losing employment, they are losing contracts, they are losing income, and it means those of us who are in a position to assist in one way or the other, we are called to do that kind of reaching out, that kind of support,” said Morris.