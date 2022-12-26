Pastor’s family forgives driver who struck him

The family of Rev Joel Bhagoutie has forgiven the 18-year-old driver who struck him in a car park two days before Christmas.
Bhagoutie, 58, of Diamond Village near San Fernando, died at hospital.
Bhagoutie’s son Joel, 20, said: “It will go against what we stand for if we did not forgive him (the driver).”
“Whatever route the justice system takes that’s up to them. Hopefully, justice is served but we would be hypocrites if we did not forgive him. I don’t think it was intentional. He has his whole life ahead of him and we forgive him,” he added.
The younger Bhagoutie admitted that the incident had been painful to endure. The family had planned to attend church for Christmas, return home for lunch and spend time with relatives and friends.
The church service was cancelled out of respect for Bhagoutie, who was the senior pastor at Diamond Evangelistic Ministries. He was also the general superintendent of the Trinidad and Tobago Pentecostal Assembly, which was founded by his father who died in August.
Bhagoutie, a father of two, was described by his son as a beacon in his community. He also said he was his role model, a great father and husband and a person who was humble, happy, fun and who made people laugh.
Speaking on Friday’s incident, he said his parents and his brother went to pray for others in Barrackpore and then went to purchase a meal. It was in the car park of a barbecue establishment that the incident occurred.
A Toyota Fielder, driven by an 18-year-old of Claxton Bay, turned into the car park and collided with Bhagoutie.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance in a serious condition and died around 3 a.m. on Christmas Eve.
Corporal St John is continuing investigations.
—Nikita Braxton-Benjamin