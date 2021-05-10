After more than 15 years since she performed the autopsy on the body of six-year-old Sean Luke, forensic pathologist Dr Eastlyn McDonald-Burris has admitted that to this day she is still traumatised over how the boy was killed.
“To be honest, I got depressed knowing I had to be reliving it again. I was traumatised because this autopsy had such a negative effect on me as a pathologist,” the doctor said yesterday as she was called as a witness in the murder trial.
At the time, McDonald-Burris was speaking of the moment she was made aware via media reports that the trial had come to a start, knowing she would eventually have to enter the witness box.
McDonald-Burris testified for close to six hours before Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds.
She was led into her evidence-in-chief by State prosecutor Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal after which she was cross-examined by criminal defence attorneys Mario Merritt and Evans Welch.
At one point during the proceedings, three photographs of Luke’s corpse with his insides exposed and lying on a table at the Forensic Science Centre were shown for the doctor to describe.
Throughout, McDonald-Burris appeared troubled by the images.
Those photographs were taken from different angles and showed a sugarcane stalk inserted into the child’s anus, passing through his abdominal and chest cavities and exiting below his right collar bone.
Earlier in the proceedings, the doctor gave details as to exactly what injuries were suffered by the child.
“I proceeded to check the stalk within the body and it came up through the anus, rectum, behind the bladder, through the pelvic and abdominal cavities, perforating the bowel and stomach and diaphragm, entering the chest cavity, perforating the oesophagus, pericardial sack causing lacerations to the back of the heart and the right lung and ending at the upper right chest cavity at the bottom of the collar bone,” she said.
That cane stalk was 53 centimetres in length.
Cause of death
Blood had also collected in the chest cavity. McDonald-Burris stated the abdominal cavity contained 150 millilitres of partly digested food.
“I was able to identify some rice and carrots and this was mixed with some bloody liquid,” she stated.
When it came to the external injuries, McDonald-Burris said Luke had injuries on the face and at the left under surface of the lower jaw.
“There were two bruises at the jaw line. On the neck at the upper front there were two interrupted red bruises and each approximately 2 cm long.
“These injuries were consistent with application of pressure on the neck, meaning that some object had been used on the neck. The red bruising was suggestive of a thumb mark or print being pressed in to the face,” she said, adding that those injuries were inflicted before he died.
There was also an injury on the right foot described as an eight-inch by three-inch jagged, superficial laceration accompanied by small puncture wounds. That injury showed no bruising or bleeding.
“I concluded this was a post-mortem (after death) injury because there was no bruising or bleeding at the edges of the wound. It could have been a post-mortem predator activity, for example an animal nearby,” she stated.
McDonald-Burris said based on her examination of the body, she arrived at the conclusion that he died as a result of severe internal injuries and haemorrhaging.
Swabs were also taken from various parts of his body and fingernail clippings together with blood samples were taken for DNA and toxicology testing.
Traumatised but
not distracted
During cross-examination, Welch pointed out that 38 microgrammes of alcohol was found in the child’s system.
The doctor agreed but stated alcohol can be produced in the body during the decomposition of tissues.
However, she stated she could not give a definitive answer as to if this was what caused the alcohol to be present in his system or if it had been ingested.
Under cross-examination by Merritt, McDonald-Burris denied that the boy died by way of strangulation as opposed to the injuries caused by the cane stalk.
All of the evidence suggested it was the injuries from the insertion of the object into his body, she said.
Asked by the attorney if she was so traumatised during the autopsy that she could have forgotten to list strangulation as a cause of death, the pathologist said no.
“I was psychologically traumatised, yes, but I was not distracted. I had a job to do,” she said.
The two men accused of the crime, Akeel Mitchell, 28, and Richard Chatoo, 30, were just teenagers when they were arrested and charged with murdering Luke back in March 2006.
His body was found in a cane field not far from his Orange Valley Road, Couva, home on the morning of March 28, two days after he went missing.
The accused are represented by Welch and Merritt, together with attorneys Kelston Pope, Randall Raphael, Kirby Joseph and Gabriel Hernandez.
Attorneys Anju Bhola and Sophia Sandt-Smith appear alongside Dougdeen-Jaglal for the State.
The trial resumes tomorrow.