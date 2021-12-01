A call has been made for more protection of healthcare workers after a doctor was assaulted last week at the Woodbrook Health Centre.
Medical sources told the Express the incident has left the doctor and staff at the facility shaken.
Last Monday, an outpatient visited the centre and demanded that a doctor see him immediately, as his prescription had expired and he wanted a new one.
The clerk tried to defuse the situation and advised that his next appointment was in December, but she would make efforts to get him an early appointment on December 3.
Sources said when the man realised he would not be able to get an updated prescription and see a doctor on that very day, he began hurling expletives and raising his voice, demanding to see a supervisor.
Without success, he stood outside the health centre and started cursing loudly.
Later on, the doctor exited the building to speak to a patient and, as she was walking to return inside the centre, the man lunged at her and grabbed her hand, in an attempt to get her attention.
The Express was told the man, who uses a walking stick because he suffers from seizures, raised the stick at the doctor.
She was able to escape from him and returned inside the building.
Woodbrook police were contacted, and officers visited the centre where they took a report from the doctor.
It is not known whether any action was taken against the man.
The doctor was traumatised from the incident and did not return to work for a few days.
The Express understands the Woodbrook Health Centre is under pressure as the St James Health Facility was made a Covid care unit. Therefore, persons from both the St James and Woodbrook areas are being facilitated at the Woodbrook centre.
Sources said this was not the first time the man behaved in this manner.
In June he visited the health centre to fill his prescription when he was told certain medications were not available, and he began cursing very loudly and threatening the staff.
The pharmacy was closed until he left the building.
The police were called at the time, but did not turn up.
Workers are said to be fearful of such an incident recurring, and are hoping that measures are put in place to address such issues.
The Express yesterday contacted the North-West Regional Health Authority chief executive officer for comment, but there was no immediate response.