Patient wants ‘violent’ husband isolated

A 78-year-old Arouca woman is pleading with the Ministry of Health to intervene and put something in place for her 94-year-old husband to be quarantined separately after she was diagnosed with Covid-19.
The elderly man is mentally ill and becomes violent, she said.
The woman contacted the Express yesterday, saying she was at her wits end, as she is unable to control her husband who has been going out every day, despite being told to quarantine at home.
She said he has not been tested for the virus, but due to their cramped living conditions, he is at risk of contracting it from her. The couple live alone in a small apartment.
“He has mental issues and he gets very violent,” she told the Express. Any attempt to prevent him from leaving results in a violent altercation, she added. “I have nobody to help me because nobody can come. I told my children to stay away until I finish my quarantine, so I have no help with him.”
The woman said she was diagnosed with Covid-19 last Friday and her quarantine will run until May 9—her 79th birthday.
She said her husband’s mental issues make him difficult to reason with, and she is fearful he is putting others at risk.
“He runs away and people have to go and hold him down. I cannot control him. He is going out every day, so the Covid could be spreading in all directions,” she said.
She said while her husband has not been tested, she believes he is showing symptoms of the virus, as he “has a very bad cough”.
In the event he does not have the virus, she said arrangements should be made for him to be isolated somewhere separate from her, to avoid her passing on the virus to him as he is in a high-risk group. “He is a sickly person. He has heart problems, blood pressure problems, glaucoma, he has a number of ailments,” she stated.
She admitted her husband’s mental issues had been a challenge for her to deal with, even before the pandemic, but she said she has been coping. “I can’t afford to send him to a home. I can’t afford to get him medication. So, I have been taking care of him. Even though he gets very violent, I love my husband. It is 36 years we are together, but I am really scared because he could be putting people at risk.”
The woman said she is asymptomatic and feels otherwise fine. She has not been experiencing any severe symptoms of the virus.
“I just want help with him,” she pleaded.
Ministry intervenes
Last August, the Ministry of Health announced that patients with no or mild symptoms would be allowed to quarantine at home, with regular checks by health authorities to monitor their progress.
The ministry said then that the County Medical Offices of Health would be supported by the Police Service to ensure these patients remained in quarantine.
The option was given for persons whose living conditions do not allow for isolation to choose to stay at a State quarantine facility.
The woman said she opted to quarantine at home, as her husband could not be left in the home alone.
However, she said no one had checked on her since she was ordered to quarantine at home, so she has been unable to bring the issue to the attention of the authorities.
She said she has been calling the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 hotline, but has been unable to speak with anyone about her situation.
Contacted yesterday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh instructed that the woman’s information be forwarded to the ministry for verification. Corporate communications manager Candice Alcantara said the matter would be looked into.
Just after 7 o’clock last night, the ministry issued this statement: “The matter is under the management of Dr Hazel Othello, Director Mental Health in the Ministry of Health. Patient confidentiality prevents us from providing any further information, but rest assured that Dr Othello is pursuing the matter. Due to the sensitivity of the patient condition, we discourage public speculation on this case.”