Patients evacuated

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) in Mt Hope had to be evacuated yesterday after the hospital suffered a power outage due to a malfunctioning transformer.
Other medical services were also affected.
This was confirmed by chief executive officer (CEO) of the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) Davlin Thomas last night during a telephone interview with the Express. “Two weeks ago there were upgrades to the transformers at the hospital. Earlier (yesterday) morning we had a malfunction of the transformer and we basically load-shed to mitigate for our critical patients,” he said.
“Because it is one of the main transformers—and we do have emergency contingency transformers—but they require us hooking up to that transformer as the contingency, we felt it necessary to transfer our critical patients within the system,” he said.
Thomas said eight ICU patients were transferred to the Arima Hospital.
He said the hospital was working last night to get a second transformer hooked up and functioning.
The hospital had access to about nine ambulances to transfer patients, he noted.
Thomas emphasised that the evacuation of patients was done to mitigate against any problems with these patients.
He said there was emergency power on the hospital’s wards as generators were working.
“We also brought in three contingency supply generators from a private company to mitigate against any other kinds of possibilities,” Thomas said. “When we move from generator to generator we will have to shut down supply and move to an external generator for that period and so we moved the critical patients in the interim.”
In response to questions, Thomas said the same company that supplied and upgraded the transformers was working to determine what went wrong and to resolve the situation.
He confirmed that the nearby St Joseph Health Centre was given instructions to stay open 24 hours to attend to patients.
Asked when he anticipated the hospital would return to normal operations, Thomas said they were working to address the issues last night.
Earlier yesterday, medical doctors who requested anonymity told the Express that the situation created “chaos” and a logistical nightmare.
They said the power outage occurred just before midday and the generator should have kicked in but there were issues with this which resulted in a shutdown of some operations.
The Express was told that ICU patients had to be manually ventilated before transfer and kidney patients received only part of their dialysis treatment.
There was uncertainty as to whether dialysis services will resume today.
Sources said that some EWMSC staff were also redeployed to the Arima Hospital to lend assistance.
EWMSC Accident and Emergency (A&E) services were also limited following the outage.
“The A&E department will not be admitting any patients to Mt Hope.
In the operating theatres the generators have kicked in but they only doing emergency cases. Doubt they can do any difficult cases,” a message from a medical representative stated.
The Express was also told that doctors were upset about what they said was a lack of information about the incident and the conduct of the hospital administrator in asking for doctors’ assistance.
A message from the administrator to doctors at the St Joseph health facility read, “Good afternoon, everyone. In a strange turn of events, EWMSC is having electrical issues. The decision has just been made to open St Joseph 24 hours. If anyone is willing to do overtime sessions tonight, please let me know. Thanks.”
The Express was told that while this was an emergency contingency there was no proper planning and communication with doctors at the health centre who saw an increase in patients coming to the facility because of the power problem at EWMSC.
The Express visited the EWMSC last night and there were visible signs that the emergency generators were on and there were lights on the wards.
The evacuation of ICU patients was completed last night.
Medical services remained on a limited basis.