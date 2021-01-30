Patients seeking health care at the St James Medical Complex have given the service positive reviews.
After Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh ordered an immediate audit of all outpatient clinic appointments at the North-Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA), following a Sunday Express special report that revealed complaints from patients, other health facilities across the country seem to be quickly cleaning up their acts.
Despite the long list of complaints from people seeking outpatient services at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC), Mt Hope, and patients both in the Accident and Emergency (A&E) department and an outpatient clinic at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH), operations in the North-West have been viewed with satisfaction.
When the Sunday Express visited the St James Medical Complex last week, patients did not complain.
A cancer patient of the National Radiotherapy Centre at the hospital, who did not want to be named, said she’s been an outpatient since last year receiving chemotherapy and has not experienced what patients at Mt Hope have had to endure.
She said: “I read the (Sunday Express story) and heard the complaints, but I’m telling you that kind of nonsense don’t happen down here. A lot of people are just lazy and don’t like to do their jobs, so it’s a backlog up there (Mt Hope), but things are very much organised here (in St James). I come in, get my chemo, with no problems at all.”
A relative of another patient said it’s usually a very long wait, but “last week they told us that they have a new procedure, so things have changed”.
Another patient described the staff as very efficient.
“I have to give Jack his jacket. The attendants and nurses, everyone, even at the front, are very friendly. Even though you have to wait, everything is structured,” the patient said.
Similar to the Mt Hope hospital, several outdoor tents are placed at the front of the National Radiotherapy Centre for patients and their relatives to wait.
All the relatives present told the Sunday Express they were quite comfortable with the outdoor facilities.
Though there were fewer patients waiting compared to those at EWMSC and SFGH, there were more tents, hospital staff and security present and seen interacting with patients and their relatives.
The St James Medical Complex is one of three hospitals under the purview of the North-West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA).
Another NWRHA facility is the Port of Spain General Hospital (POSGH).
When the Sunday Express visited POSGH, there was no crowd or patients waiting under the tents.
In fact, all of the outdoor tents were empty as outpatients were being quickly attended to inside.
A doctor said: “The tents are there in case we have a lot of patients. But most times it isn’t filled. There’s clinic in the morning and could have in the evening as well, according to how many people per day, but most times patients come and get through inside one time.”
By noon, all patients with morning appointments would have been seen inside so the tents are left empty.
Unlike at EWMSC, the outdoor tents for outpatient clinics at POSGH are placed near the bathrooms inside the hospital, so patients were using the indoor toilet facilities instead of outdoor portable toilets.
Patients said they had no complaints.
Re-engineered
patient care
So why the vast difference in efficacy at NWRHA compared to NCRHA and SWRHA?
Speaking with the Sunday Express via telephone last Friday, NWRHA’s acting chief executive officer Salisha Baksh said she was unaware of the operations of the NCRHA and the SWRHA.
In an emailed response following, Baksh said the NWRHA routinely reviews its systems and processes, in an effort to continuously improve the delivery of care to its patients.
Asked how had Covid-19, if at all, affected the operations of these facilities, she said, “Covid has granted the NWRHA with the opportunity to re-engineer its methods of delivery of patient care. We have implemented new measures, such as block appointments and telemedicine, in an effort to adapt to the physical constraints imposed by Covid.”
Is there a backlog or have patients complained about waiting in the outdoor tents or any other issues? the Sunday Express asked.
“The implementation of tents were a necessary measure to comply with the Covid protocols and to reduce the risk of transmission of Covid while patients are awaiting clinical services. The NWRHA continues to monitor these arrangements, with the aim to offer a better patient experience if shortcomings are identified,” Baksh responded.
As to what the NWRHA may be doing differently, she said: “The NWRHA is appreciative of the comments received from your investigations and wishes to applaud its staff for the integral role they played in the receipt of this positive feedback.
“We strive to maximise our resources, notwithstanding the several constraints which have an impact on our region, such as major construction activities at the Port of Spain General Hospital, as well as spatial and logistical constraints at both the Port of Spain General Hospital and the St James Medical Complex.”
Asked what advice she could give to other health authorities to aid in their efficacy, Baksh said although the RHAs collectively share the challenge of operating within the constraints imposed by the pandemic, “each RHA continues to strive to effectively function in their own unique circumstances”.