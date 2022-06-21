Patriot Ferdie

Speaker after speaker, from a range of viewpoints and angles, hailed him as, in their admiring views, one of the living examples of what patriotism means.
Anthony Smart, Michael Annisette, Ashton Ford, Captain Rawle Badaloo, Debra Ferreira, Emeritus Prof Clement Imbert and Dr Sheila Rampersad each saw in the many sides of the man at the centre of this occasion, aspects of what they agreed were traits of purposive commitment to country, above all else. This was the line-up of speakers at the launch last Wednesday evening of the tiny publication, 71 pages long, Portrait of a Patriot, veritable sequel to Ferdie Ferreira’s 2017 biography, Political Encounters 1946-2016.
Rampersad was the editor on the first project, and is listed as editorial consultant in the work now being launched.
Drawing heavily on the notes carried on the opening pages of this publication, she told the audience of her original doubts as to whether or not this project made sense.
“Why is a new work necessary?” she said she wondered. “And it being a work basically, on himself by himself, why is it not a late effort of ego by an elder statesman staring down his mortality, urgent about his legacy, resentful that he has not received the national recognition he deserved?” She reported asking herself.
Taking into consideration the pandemic which came upon us in early 2020 and is still posing significant threat to life and living, she drew upon the wisdom of such writers in the current era as Arundhati Roy and Edwidge Danticat. “As we reach for the company of ages and sages, what do we want to leave in the past and what do we want to tote into the new world that is emerging”, asked the first of them.
“In this time of isolation, we call upon the company of the ages through books,” Danticat told her in an interview in November 2020.
Ferreira’s preoccupation with his current objective began to make greater sense to her. “Why look back,” she had asked him. “Without a past, we are lonely,” he replied.
She said it was the experience of one with “an unapologetically flawed model, who tried and tried to honour his better self,” and who continues seeking answers to the perennial question “what is the meaning of life, the meaning of my life”.
The launch was held at the Glass House and Conference Centre, at the Angostura compound on the Eastern Main Road in Laventille. It was perhaps the most fitting setting for this event, several of the invitees and the speakers at the podium drawing heavily on his continuing relish for a good drink, embellished with purposeful discussion.
Variety of testimonials
Smart, who performed duties as the master of ceremonies, said the publication was laced with a variety of testimonials “which attest the gravitas of the man who is now the subject of our discussion”. He later referred to the period, beginning in 1972, when Ferreira broke with the People’s National Movement, and joined the late Karl Hudson-Phillips to form the Organisation for National Reconstruction (ONR). Hudson-Phillips himself had had his falling out with the then-prime minister and political leader of the PNM, the late Dr Eric Williams.
Smart later went on to become Attorney General, in the National Alliance for Reconstruction government, between 1986 and 1991. Under the People’s Partnership in 2014, he was approached to become chairman of First Citizens Bank. He told the audience he first consulted with Ferreira, who encouraged him to accept the offer. He said this is consistent with his tendency to consult with Ferreira on major decisions before him. Seven years into a change of administrations, he remains in that position.
Annisette, current president general of the Seamen and Waterfront Workers’ Trade Union, said Ferreira was to him a friend and a confidant, a mentor, a father figure and much more. He said Ferreira was one of those with whom he canvassed, when the union considered moving “from the bargaining table to the boardroom.” This is a reference to the union’s establishment of a company which employs workers on the inter-island ferry service. He said the venture was a continuing success, despite the early negative assessments of many. He said the occasion at this book launch was “a rare opportunity to speak for and on behalf of a true patriot, while he is still alive”.
In his turn, Ford compared Ferreira to two former UK prime ministers, James Callaghan and John Major, one a Labourite and the other a Conservative, neither of whom had university education. He described Ferreira as “a shining example of loyalty, dedication and commitment,” first to country. Ford is a former mayor of Arima, member of parliament for Arima, and junior minister in PNM administrations in the 1980s. He served also as information and cultural attaché at the country’s High Commission in the UK, during administrations led by the late prime minister Patrick Manning. When the PNM returned to government in 2015, he became general secretary, resigning somewhere during mid-term in that administration.
From messenger to GM
Retired Captain Rawle Badaloo, a former president of the Caribbean Shipping Association, spoke of the close relations his organisation had with Ferreira. He said as a trade unionist and a dockworker, Ferreira was also a member of the CSA Executive. He lauded Ferreira’s rise from being hired as a messenger in 1957, to his retirement as acting general manager, in 1991. He later became a member of the Port Authority’s board of commissioners, but left in 2017, after one year in that position.
Ferreira, he said, was frequently outspoken on issues, and one who encourages others to speak.
Debra Ferreira, a niece, said her uncle was “the stalwart of the family,” as well as “the badjohn”, and “the architect of many runaway activities”, taking the children to activities at the Queen’s Park Savannah.
Summing up the life under review, Prof Imbert said Ferreira’s compares with those of Nelson Mandela and John F Kennedy. He said both men chose to live the lives they imagined, in pursuit of what others thought impossible. Imbert said despite what Ferreira thought of himself, he was indeed an academic and a scholar, that he defied the strictures about being without formal higher education. Those were among the remarks he shaped for the occasion, having read the author’s own comments in the introduction to the Portrait now under consideration.
“I am neither JFK or Nelson Mandela,” Ferreira began. “I am an ordinary non-academic citizen from a small nation called Trinidad and Tobago, a former colony of Great Britain that obtained its independence in 1962. I consider myself to be very fortunate not only to be a witness but an active participant in most of the events that took place during one of, if not the most significant periods in the social, economic and political development of our nation—the transition from colonialism to political independence.”
The professor emeritus said, however, Ferreira’s life was a perfect example of one who practised the famous admonition: “Do not let your schooling interfere with your education.” Ferreira, he said, was “one of the most educated and academic citizens of Trinidad and Tobago. He earned his achievements and appointments, without having a price.” As an illustration of the kind of life Ferreira continues to lead, Imbert said it demonstrated “the hallmark of wisdom”.
Docker, activist, public educator and newspaperman
The book itself is essentially a compilation of a trove of salutations and appreciations, which Ferreira has received, over a lifetime of co-operation and assistance to people in a wide range of public and private endeavours. It is spiced also with a broad palette of assessments and descriptions of his personality by others in the range of endeavours in which he has been involved. It is itself divided into four sections—Docker, Activist, Public Educator and Newspaperman.
In the last category, Smart says of him that he reads all three daily newspapers every day.
In a short essay, Dr Rampersad says his name has appeared in local newspapers for more than 50 years. His voice is familiar to radio listeners and his face to TV viewers, but a voracious reader, his favoured medium is writing. In another declaration, Smart says this: “A student of global history and politics, Ferdie has spent his life getting to know the society he has lived in. Endowed with the gift of a phenomenal memory, he is a walking encyclopaedia on the people and events that have shaped this society from the 1940s to the present.”
The launch
This launch took place on the evening after he had celebrated his 90th birthday. It contains a review of the political biography by retired history prof Bridget Brereton, from that launch five years ago. This was in August 2017, just after his 85th birthday. She said “a massive crowd, in the capacious hall of the SWWTU, attended the event. Which included celebrities from all sides of the political spectrum, from the Prime Minister (who spoke eloquently), to Basdeo Panday, to countless other notables from politics, the labour movement, academia, journalism and more”.
With a smaller audience at the Angostura Glass Room, the mix of personalities and the range of orientations and occupations was the same. In November 2021, the University of Trinidad and Tobago conferred on Ferdie Ferreira the degree of Honorary Doctor of Letters.