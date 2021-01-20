Patriotic Energies and Technologies Co Ltd has been given another 15 days to come up with up with the US$500 million for the former Petrotrin refinery.
The announcement came yesterday, one day after the Government announced it had rejected Patriotic’s bid for the State-owned refinery and trading assets.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert and Minister of Energy Franklin Khan told a virtual news conference on Tuesday that the Patriotic Energies proposal to acquire the assets of the former Petrotrin refinery was not accepted because there was no assurance of its ability to raise the US$500 million. As a result, the ministers said the Government intended to return to the open market in an attempt to drum up interest in the refinery and the trading assets (Paria Fuel Trading).
But yesterday in a news release, Imbert said in his role as corporation sole, he received a letter from Patriotic dated January 18 (Monday).
In a news release, Imbert indicated the Patriotic letter stated, inter alia: “In our conversations with Credit Suisse, they have expressed great enthusiasm and confidence of their capacity to successfully finance the acquisition price of US$500 million for Patriotic.
“Accordingly, in my capacity as corporation sole, I was directed by Cabinet to write to Patriotic today to inform them that Cabinet met and decided today that Patriotic will be given a further 15 days, ie, up to Friday, February 5, 2021, to produce from Credit Suisse a firm, binding commitment to finance for Patriotic the acquisition price, for the assets referred to above, of US$500 million.”
Due diligence
In the news release, Imbert reminded the population that he had written a letter dated September 25, 2019, to Patriotic, informing the company it was the preferred bidder for certain assets of Guaracara Refining Company Limited and Paria Fuel Trading Company Limited.
The first item in the list of deliverables referred to in that letter was “confirmation of its ability to finance the purchase and operation of the refinery”.
At the news conference on Tuesday, Khan had indicated Patriotic was in negotiations with RBC Capital Markets to access the US$500 million to fund the acquisition of the refinery and trading assets. That sum of money is required to remove the lien on the assets, which is being held by the Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd (TPHL) bondholders and lenders. TPHL is the State-owned holding company for Guaracara Refining and Paria Fuel Trading, as well as for Heritage Petroleum, an oil-producing subsidiary.
Khan told the news conference RBC Capital Markets had advised it would have to conduct a due diligence exercise on the assets before it could provide an assurance to Patriotic that it could raise the US$500 million. Such an exercise could take between six and eight months, which meant that that financing was not feasible.
Credit Suisse in picture
Khan also told the news conference the Cabinet-appointed evaluation committee held virtual meetings with Credit Suisse in November 2020 to discuss the process and requirements to remove the lien on Paria and Guaracara assets to facilitate the sale to Patriotic.
Credit Suisse Cayman Islands was described in a May 31, 2019, news release as the global coordinator of a syndicate of banks which lent TPHL up to US$720 million in term loans. TPHL was described as the borrower and Guaracara Refining, Heritage Petroleum and Paria Fuel were described as the guarantors of the US$720 million loan.
Sources close to the transaction told the Express Credit Suisse put forward three possible solutions at a meeting on November 13, 2020.
Credit Suisse proposed:
1. the provision of upfront cash consideration of not less than 75 per cent of the market value as the easiest and cleanest way to have the liens removed. If the market value of the refinery assets was deemed to be US$500 million, 75 per cent of that would be US$375 million;
2. In the absence of upfront cash consideration, consent would be requested from both bondholders and lenders to release the liens. Bondholders’ consent was deemed to be problematic because of the scores of holders of the TPHL bond, which would make getting approval difficult and costly.
3. A refinancing of the 2019 debt arrangements was put forward as an option.
The Express understands that following the November 13 meeting, Credit Suisse offered to provide the upfront cash to the Government on Patriotic’s behalf in order to release the liens. It was proposed that the Government would repay Credit Suisse and obtain repayment from Patriotic from funds generated from operations of the refinery.
That proposal was, however, turned down because it would have involved the Government guaranteeing borrowing of US$500 million for the sale of the assets to Patriotic.