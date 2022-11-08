Patrols for Rose Hill

La Coulee Street, where the Rose Hill RC Primary School is located and, by extension, the entire community, will now be the sole focus of one of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Inter-Agency Task Force’s patrols.
Additionally, the Port of Spain Police division headed by Senior Superintendent Roger Alexander will have the task force patrolling the area. So said Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob yesterday as he gave details of the increased measures now implemented to assure Rose Hill residents’ safety following last week’s shooting near the primary school.
Speaking to the media outside the school, Jacob said, “We have 12 patrol zones within the Laventille area where we maintain patrols in those 12 zones.
“It is done so that the patrols can be done in a tactical, organised manner. This area here (where the Rose Hill RC School on La Coulee Street is located) covers one of the zones of patrol for the Inter-Agency Task Force. Because of the situation that occurred and the incidence of violence crime, we have decided to divide up that one zone into two.
Meaning to say that there would be a smaller geographical area to ensure that we can in fact increase our presence within the area. So, the same sort of resources that was provided for that larger zone, will still be provided but it is now divided into two whereby the police maintain a patrol together with the (Trinidad and Tobago) Defence Force in that zone, and within it there are also foot patrols.”
He added: “It is not just mobile, not just static, there will be foot patrols and most of the teams there will be two police and two Defence Force personnel on foot patrolling in the area. We have also introduced, in some persons mind a new concept that we call quasi or semi-static patrols.
The officers will in fact be on mobile patrol but they are required within the four hours patrol period to be at certain locations to come out of the vehicle, interact with the residents, visit the schools and do what is required to ensure that there’s presence existing.”
In addition, Jacob said, “This is the Besson Street police district so the Besson Street police will have a task force in the Port of Spain division headed by Senior Superintendent Alexander.
“The patrol must visit the school, must document it, and must provide the data in relation to how often they visit the school. So, they must interact with the security at the schools or the principal at the schools.
“That would definitely be introduced to this school to ensure that we can have the necessary presence that is required. Other than that, we continue with our further tactical aspect as we do our intelligence gathering, where we would have surgical strikes together with the Defence Force”.
The Express observed some of these measures yesterday as there were both TTPS and TTDF officers stationed at both the start and end of La Coulee Street.
Set up police post
One TTDF officer was heard explaining to his superior that “four men would remain until 11.30 a.m. Then two men every four hours.”
Despite the increased police presence, however, many residents said they are still reluctant as to how it would decrease the crime in the area, and most importantly keep the children safe.
As such, many continued to call for a permanent police post in the area. Also reluctant to return to the area were the teachers and staff of the Rose Hill RC Primary School, hence it remained closed.
Speaking to the media, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said, “Some of the teachers, quite naturally, quite rightly, quite properly, had some reluctance to return unless they were given those assurance. I was happily to be informed that a decision has been taken that classes will resume from Wednesday.
He added that teachers and staff would be back out in full attendance tomorrow as they are now at a place where they feel comfortable to return tomorrow.
Asked for an update on the shooting itself, Jacob said no arrests have been made.
He said, “The investigation is active. It is continuing. Senior Superintendent Subero from the ITF (Inter-Agency Task Force) and the officers from the Besson Street, they will be continuing the investigation to ensure that we can in fact cease these firearms and the hold the persons who are responsible... With the Defence Force, we will continue doing the work and over the period we had a certain amount of searches done and we will continue doing so until we can get those firearms and persons who are responsible.”