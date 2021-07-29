PAY FOR COVID TEST

UNVACCINATED employees of the Trent Restaurant Group will be required to get a PCR test for Covid-19 at their own expense, every two weeks, when in-house dining resumes in the country.
An internal memo dated July 23, 2021, from owner Peter George to workers at Trotters, Buzo, Amara and Blue Star Diner restaurants, which surfaced on social media yesterday, said while the company respected everyone’s right to freedom of choice when it comes to their health and their body, the group had to take several decisions ahead of the resumption of indoor dining.
These include: “Upon the reopening of dining, whenever that may be, any staff who is unvaccinated will have to wear a double mask and a face shield, which will be provided by the company whenever they are at work.
“Further, all staff who are unvaccinated will be required to provide a PCR test, at their own expense, every two weeks. Failure to do so will result in the member of staff being left off the roster.”
George stated in the memo: “It is our responsibility to protect ourselves and those we interact with and to ensure to our customers that their satisfaction and their safety is important to us. Whilst I encourage everyone to look at the benefits of vaccination, I will still respect their right to make their own decision.”
The policy will remain in effect until suspended by any subsequent development, the memo informed workers.
A PCR test at a private hospital costs between $900 and $1,600.
As he confirmed to the Express the contents of the memo, George said he stood by his decision.
He noted that his company had held seminars with a regional health authority doctor and group team meetings to educate employees about the vaccines.
“I don’t see this position being unreasonable or unfair ’cause I respect your right not to be vaccinated. But if the employee decides not to be vaccinated you have to follow these rules... we have a responsibility to our customers beyond good food,” George said.
Asked how many workers were vaccinated against Covid-19, he said between 40 and 45 per cent, while over 90 per cent of his senior management have taken the vaccine.
“Some people will have scepticism and this is why I am trying to work around that and not force the vaccination, but state that I encourage it. Let’s face it, you cannot be worse off by being vaccinated. The science is clear,” he said.
George noted that this policy will come into effect when in-house dining is once again allowed, and that could be months away.
He added that about 270 workers across the brand will be back out when in-house dining resumes.
Restaurant owners
agree on vaccination
Owner of Mai Thai restaurant at Ariapita Avenue in Woodbrook Ronnie Moses said yesterday while George had a great idea, he (Moses) would not enforce it at his establishment just yet.
“As it stands, most of our staff are already vaccinated without me trying to tell them the benefits of being vaccinated. I highly suggested (vaccination), so I didn’t have to take those measures. I understand Peter George’s stance on trying to get his workers vaccinated. A PCR test is not cheap, so an informed decision has to be made by the workers,” Moses told the Express in a phone interview.
He expressed disappointment about the number of people vaccinated in Trinidad and Tobago so far.
“To date, just under 189,273 persons are fully vaccinated, which is unacceptable. Until we get 75 to 80 per cent of the island vaccinated, we are going to stay in this economic rot,” he added.
In agreement with George’s position was owner of Jenny’s on the Boulevard, Jenny Sharma.
She said: “I believe we all need to be vaccinated, especially with the new variant. America is now mandating and enforcing everyone to be vaccinated in order to stop the spread. Seventy-five per cent of our staff are vaccinated, and some of the (ones who have not yet returned to duties) have taken one shot, as well as some are totally vaccinated. This is the only way we can get back to normalcy.”
Sharma added: “We must continue to follow protocol and be inoculated, especially when in house dining resumes.”
She believes it is all about informing people who are unvaccinated so they understand the potential severity of being unvaccinated, especially with the new variants.
Sharma said she has had many conversations with her staff and gave them the freedom of choice and, so far, the willingness to get vaccinated has been there.
President of the Trinidad Hotels, Restaurant and Tourism Association Hassel Thom indicated to the Express yesterday he was not about to endorse or denounce any business owner’s decision for unvaccinated workers to take a PCR test at their own expense.
Thom said it was the responsibility of the owner to provide a safe work environment for his/her employees.
“In keeping with the Occupational Safety and Health Act, the mandate is to provide a safe environment. The OSH Act also states that employees must act responsibly to maintain that safe working environment for all.”