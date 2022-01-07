PAY MORE FOR CHICKEN

First came flour, bread, then beer and Nestle products.
Yesterday, higher chicken prices were added to the growing list.
As grain and corn prices continue to surge globally, one of the country’s major chicken producers, Arawak Ltd, will be increasing its prices by four per cent come Monday.
Consumers started digging deeper in their pockets this week after National Flour Mills and Kiss Baking Company announced an increase in wholesale flour prices due to increases in global wheat prices and other variables.
Carib Brewery also increased prices for bottled and canned beverages, including Carib, Carib Pilsner, Carib Blue, Stag and Heineken by $1.
Joining the distributors on Thursday was Nestle which is set to increase its prices in mid-January on some items. While the items were not given in the statement, head of corporate communications Siti Jones-Gordon said the price increase will be in the single digits between zero and nine per cent.
Speaking about the increase in the price of chicken yesterday, Arawak’s marketing director, Robin Phillips, explained that one of the reasons for the increase is the main feed input, which is corn, continues to increase in cost over the months.
“Another factor is the hatching eggs that we use to hatch to get our chickens. They feed on grain and our suppliers have raised their prices, as recent as this month. Packaging and shipping freight has gone up. Also there is a drought in production of grain in Argentina and Brazil, which is causing prices to drive up,” he said.
Phillips indicated that the actual increase is by six per cent, but the chicken company located at Mausica Road, D’Abadie, absorbed two per cent and passed on four per cent to the retailers and poultry depots.
“It’s unfortunate that the price increase on several goods is coming in a domino effect. We are not sure what the future holds for grain prices and shipping freight cost. We are hoping that some kind of normalcy happens, probably in the third quarter,” Phillips said.
Another chicken supplier, Fine Choice, of Tumpuna Road, Arima, also increased its chicken prices in 2021.
KFC undecided
Owner of Shaun’s poultry shop in St James, Shaun Baboolal, told the Express yesterday he does not intend to increase his prices as the new hike increase will be 25 cents per pound, so he does not intend to pass this on to the consumer.
“Things are already tough with food items going up daily. At this time it does not warrant an increase,” Baboolal explained.
At the Prestige Holdings Group, whose main supplier is Arawak, chief executive officer Simon Hardy said no decisions on price changes have been taken as yet, as the food conglomerate, which includes KFC, constantly reviews their prices from their suppliers.
“I do not want to say that we would not increase, because if a decision is taken in the future that prices do need to go up, based on inputs, then it changes the outcome. However, we are constantly reviewing the needs of the consumers and the profitability of the company,” Hardy said.
Last July, KFC’s Big Deal and Boss Meal increased by $2.05, as a result of chicken and oil increases, along with the worldwide demand for feed.
Supermarkets will increase
Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago president Rajiv Diptee said yesterday the increase in the price of chicken will be passed on to the consumer, but he could not say by how much.
“The supermarkets are just middle men, they buy at the prices set to them by the distributors, then they have to pass the price on to the consumers, based on their own cost operations. It is really a sign of challenges and it is not just in T&T, as just last week in North America the price of milk and poultry increased,” he said.
Diptee said while they understand the supply-chain issues and the economic impact the pandemic is having globally, the association is currently talking to its suppliers, local producers and importers to work the best possible solutions, which would not heavily impact on the consumer’s pocket.
Chicken consumption
According to data from the Poultry Association of Trinidad and Tobago (PATT) on May 24, 2021, about 1,000,000 chickens are consumed on a weekly basis, which is about 52 million chickens a year.
The association disclosed the consumption data, with Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon and Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Clarence Rambharat during a virtual meeting to underscore the importance of the poultry industry to the domestic food sector.
The Ministry of Trade and Industry said at the meeting the executive of PATT told the ministers that an average of 42 million chickens are produced locally on an annual basis.
The data means that eight out of every ten chickens consumed in Trinidad and Tobago are sourced locally, which emphasises the importance of this sector in meeting local demand, according to the ministry.
“Trinidad and Tobago remains a net importer of poultry products despite the efforts of the local poultry industry. The average annual imports of poultry and poultry products from 2016 to 2020 was valued at TT$112 million; while exports remain at a modest average of TT$3.5 million for that same period,” said the ministry.
Trade effects
The Ministry of Trade and Industry’s website for December 2021 said the total average price per pound of chicken is $8.10 and an average pluck and gut fee stands at $14.62, while a five-pound bird will cost the consumer $55.12.
“It is estimated that, on average, 20 per cent of the live weight of the bird is lost in the pluck and gut process, so when purchasing a five-pound bird for $55.12, the consumer will actually get a bird with a weight of around four pounds after processing.
“Therefore, this translates to a final price of around $13.78 per pound for the actual bird,” the website stated.
Last July, the price of chicken increased by 19 cents, according to the ministry.
In February and July, trade effects from the pandemic such as freight costs, shipping lanes, containers and demurrage, the rise of corn and soya bean meal prices, and shocks from China and the US, affected feed prices twice.