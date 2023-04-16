PAY UP OR ELSE...

Extortion, the crime of obtaining money or goods by force or threats, is on the rise in various communities throughout Trinidad and Tobago.
Criminal elements have more and more been confronting business owners for “protection” money on a weekly or monthly basis.
This ensures the business owners would not be targets of crime.
Several law enforcement security officials told the Sunday Express they were informed by business owners that they are being forced to pay between $5,000 and $10,000 to criminals every month.
Business owners have even been forced to pay up to $20,000 under threats of harm.
Some of these reports have been made in the Central Division as well as the Northern Division. However, many of these victims are also afraid to go to the police out of fear of being targeted, the Sunday Express was told.
President of the Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce Baldath Maharaj said he was aware of reports of extortion throughout the area.
“There are a few businesses who have reported threats of extortion from the criminal element. So it is a real thing. The business community is under siege,” Maharaj said.
He noted that in addition to this, the country had recorded visible increases in home invasions and armed robberies, leading to a sense of unease and concern in the business community.
“Throughout the country in terms of home invasions, and especially in Chaguanas and environs, there have been many reports highlighted in the media over the last few weeks. But there would be many more which may go unreported because persons are not injured or killed.
“It’s a major concern for the chamber, and we are calling on the T&T Police Service (TTPS) to step up their patrols and operations. And to also provide businesses owners who pass all requirements to be granted their Firearm User’s Licences (FULs) so that they can appropriately defend themselves, and their families,” Maharaj said.
‘Pandemic played a role’
President of the Supermarket Association Rajiv Diptee also said he was aware of business owners being extorted throughout the country, especially in hotspot communities.
“Crime, when you consider petty theft and larceny, has become a feature of the community landscape as a result of depressed conditions. The pandemic played a huge role in the exacerbation of these conditions, leading to tighter cash flow circumstances, higher cost of living and also having had to reset social norms can create a sense of helplessness among people who were already down.
“When you consider extortion, it is a folly of gang activity which has grown to attract wayward elements who are seeking instant gratification. It tends to take place in hot blocks where gang activities are more robust. We are all well aware of these areas,” he said.
“The business community is severely shaken by the loss of life, outrageous gun violence, and savage oppression from the criminal elements. However, what is more shocking is how young some of these perpetrators are.
“Is it that we have not done enough to provide opportunities for these persons? Have our moral institutions become so diminished there is an absence of the appropriate values? There are serious concerns arising out of these national conversations with long implications for the road ahead,” Diptee added.
‘Symptom of a greater sickness’
Vivek Charran, chairman of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers, also said he knew of people complaining they were being extorted by criminal elements and even police.
“We’ve been made aware of reports like these in the past. Where criminals will demand money from business owners and extort them. It’s a symptom of a greater sickness that may have abated for some time, but has never really gone away. And I will take it one step further.
“We’ve also been made aware of reports where police officers have been making similar demands in certain communities. So we are seeing it on both sides. Criminal persons who are targeting us, and by persons who are supposed to be protecting us.
“But most citizens don’t want to hear this, or don’t care about it. Often what happens is that they will try to shift the conversation because as far as they’re concerned, businesses have money. Even if they don’t know exactly how much money it is, or how much work goes into operations. As far as they are concerned, it’s rich people,” Charran said.
He noted that many of the people being affected by extortion rackets are small business owners who “don’t have the capital that these persons think they do. So the conversation will shift to business people, and white-collar crime is worse, and the purported big fish... And so it exists in hushed tones if spoken about at all, and is not treated with.”
‘Thriving criminal trade’
Former head of the National Operations Centre security consultant Garvin Heerah told the Sunday Express that extortion of the business community has been on the rise since 2022.
“What we need to understand is that the business communities are at a point of desperation. Their families are being killed. Their properties are being robbed, their homes are being invaded, their vehicles are being taken, and some of them are also victims of extortion where they have to pay money to criminal elements.
“And we’ve seen that recently on social media where they are being bullied to have properties protected. So they are being robbed, if you will, in a quiet way. Extortion is a thriving criminal trade. In addition to making demands for so-called protection, or to avoid being targets, it also comes in the form of taking money or using the property of others illegally, usually through threats, or acts of violence,” he said.
It’s different from robbery, Heerah pointed out, saying “victims are unwillingly consenting to the illegal act. Usually out of fear. The business community and contractors are now falling prey to these acts of crime. Further to this, the farming communities are now targets. The criminals are boldly approaching and demanding money with deadlines, causing stress and worry amongst these sectors of the communities.
“They are scared for their lives and many times cannot go to the police because of fear. Then, there are also trust issues that these individuals may have as there have been allegations that certain members of the TTPS may be working with these criminals in acts of extortion.”
He believes there are people in the business community who, understandably, are reluctant to even admit they are being extorted.
‘Stop politicising national security’
Former commissioner of police Gary Griffith also told the Sunday Express he was not surprised by reports that there had been an increase in the number of reports of extortion.
“These were things that were taking place before my tenure in office. But we put various policies and procedures in place to treat with it, and basically eradicate it.
“It resurfaced after August 2021, and I wonder why? There were policies in place such as the direct line to the police commissioner, and online anonymous reporting for persons who may be of concern or fearful that if they went to a police station, that information would reach back the same criminal elements.
“The SOS feature on phones, and so many more. All these things have collapsed,” Griffith said.
“What I would say is that the business sector, instead of saying resume hangings or give them FULs... I would call on them to have the strength to tell the Government to stop politicising national security and do what is necessary, including putting back the things that worked pre-August 2021, so that the country can treat appropriately with the crime situation.”