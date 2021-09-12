The Police Complaints Authority (PCA) has started an investigation into reports of the practices surrounding the dissemination of firearm user’s licences (FULs) by members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.
In a statement yesterday, the PCA indicated that pursuant to Section 26 of the PCA Act, Chapter 15:05, it has independently initiated the investigation.
“As an independent oversight body, the PCA is committed to ensuring that no police officer acts above the Rule of Law and empowering the citizenry to report incidents of police misconduct and/or criminal activity,” the PCA stated.
The Sunday Express had previously reported that the Bliss Seepersad-led Police Service Commission (PolSC) has hired former judge Stanley John to begin an investigation into the alleged gun licence issue and other matters of concern in the TTPS.
The allegations reached senior members of the Government and an investigative team, which included a former chief of defence staff and a former head of the Special Branch, was engaged in the last quarter of 2020, the Sunday Express reported.
Their report was recently submitted to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
The report detailed a criminal enterprise feeding off and profiting from the TTPS, with the Firearms Section, a legitimate branch of the TTPS, being used for profiteering.
The allegations of corrupt practices in the FUL process have caused concern at the highest levels of Government because of the risk that such firearms, which include semi-automatic, high-powered weapons, could somehow get into the wrong hands if the process is indeed contaminated.
The Sunday Express was informed by sources that what amounted to a racket in firearms involved senior officers, including senior contract officers in the TTPS, some of whom are civilians and who were appointed to the TTPS as Special Reserve Police officers and given senior positions, some in the Firearm User’s Licence Section.