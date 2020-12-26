PCA head: Rogue cops should pay from own pockets

Police Complaints Authority (PCA) director David West says he agrees with judges who have suggested that police officers found guilty of misbehaviour and misconduct should pay victims from their own pockets and not be the burden of taxpayers.
In a phone interview with the Sunday Express, West yesterday discussed initiatives that will be rolled out in 2021 to beef up the PCA.
This is to encourage people to come forward and make reports against police officers as well as play an active role in the process.
West recalled that the courts have issued “very stern warnings” that officers who have been found guilty for misbehaviour and misconduct should be made to pay.
He pointed out that Justices of Appeal James Aboud and Ronnie Boodoosingh have said we should look now at police officers being personally liable when they have been found guilty of certain offences.
Asked if this was something the PCA supported, West responded: “Definitely.”
Asked how this could happen, West said a policy paper would have to be done by the office of the Attorney General which would be taken to Cabinet.
Asked if the PCA had ever formally put this recommendation to Government, West said they have been looking at it.
He said it was a “touchy issue” because if something happens while an officer is on duty, he/she is protected by the State.
West said the PCA which will mark its tenth anniversary on December 29.
In that time, it has investigated and brought several recommendations to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) who has laid charges against certain police officers.
He said the number of complaints to the PCA has been “steadily increasing” over the years.
West noted that the PCA will now be empowered to do more because of recent legislation.
The PCA can now be an interested party in a coroner’s inquest which will allow the Authority to assist the coroner in getting witnesses to come forward and give evidence.
He said before this, the PCA would rely only on the police.
West said the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) can also now legally send information it believes is suspicious.
He noted that with one matter involving a senior police officer, the FIU had information and sent it to the police.
The PCA could have gotten that information sooner, he suggested.
West said both the UNC and PNM governments have never starved the PCA for money and it was always given a reasonable budget.
He said he wouldn’t mind if there were more resources but he was not complaining because its allocations is adequate to carry out the PCA’s mandate and also increase staff members.
Confidence in the institution
West said there is a very good professional relationship between the Police Commissioner and the PCA.
He said the issue of police officers continuing to be paid while under investigation and facing charges does not fall under the purview of the PCA but is something the Commissioner and the Government has to look at.
People can have faith and confidence in the PCA, West said.
He said each investigation undertaken by the PCA depends on its own facts and the process may be frustrating sometimes but investigators and the legal team are working as fast as they can, and as diligently as they can because they do not want to make mistakes in their recommendations.
A number of initiatives are to be to rolled out in the first quarter of 2021 by the PCA.
In a statement earlier yesterday the PCA said as it commences its second decade it will be doing so strengthened by new amendments to governing legislation.
PCA investigators will benefit from broader evidence gathering capabilities and will also be included as interested parties in coroner’s inquests.
The PCA said it will be launching a series of initiatives aimed at increasing public trust in its operations.
This includes improving the public’s ease of access to its complaints systems and digital upgrading of case management systems.