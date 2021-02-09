PCA launches three probes into claims against cops

The Police Complaints Authority (PCA has initiated investigations into three recent and serious allegations against the police.
An investigation has started into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two of the suspects in the Andrea Bharatt kidnapping/murder investigation.
Suspect Andrew Morris died at hospital on February 1.
His family said he was beaten when arrested at his home in Tumpuna Road, Arima, on January 31, and also beaten while in custody at the Malabar Police Station.
The raid was led by officers of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT).
Police said he had comorbidities, and fell from a chair and died.
Suspect Joel Balcon, aka Devon Charles, died at hospital on Monday.
Police said he was taken to hospital after suffering injuries when he attempted to escape the police.
In a statement yesterday, the David West-led PCA said an investigation has been initiated into reports of the alleged failure by members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service to prosecute, tender evidence and attend court hearing matters.
DSS probe
The third investigation launched addresses matters related to the arrest of Kerron Clarke in Kathleen Warner Drive, La Horquetta, on February 6.
Clarke ended up at the Mount Hope Hospital claiming police brutality, with an electrocardiogram showing a bruise to his heart muscle, possibly caused by blunt force trauma.
Clarke, the founder of Drugs Sou Sou, has been under investigation since September 2020.
His home was raided then, and $22 million seized but later returned.
A month later, police raided the property a second time and took $7 million.
The PCA said the investigations are being launched pursuant to Section 26 of the Police Complaints Authority Act, Chapter 15:05.
Witnesses to, or people with information about, these incidents are asked to contact the PCA at 226-4722 or at info@pca.org.tt.
All information received is confidential, the PCA said.