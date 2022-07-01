It has been six months since Filipino migrant Lyka Bernas disappeared without a trace.

The people she left behind are suffering from an indes­cri­bable loss and living in uncertainty.

Her friend and flatmate, Kevyn Barcelon, lives with the hope that Lyka is alive and that wherever she is, she is well, healthy and happy.

Almost every item of clothing, shoes and other possessions which Lyka left behind in the apartment she shared with Barcelon remain intact, awaiting her return.