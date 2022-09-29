The Police Complaints Authority (PCA) has launched an investigation to determine whether the nine-year-old boy injured in last Monday’s deadly Pennywise Plaza heist was grazed by a bullet fired by a police officer.
The probe comes after the child’s father, Dwayne Asson, alleged that the boy—who was caught in the cross-fire between the police and bandits—was struck by an officer’s weapon.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, Asson confirmed that an investigation into the matter had begun, saying he was informed it was ongoing during his last communication with the PCA.
Asson, who previously said his son was shot while making his way home along the Southern Main Road, in the vicinity of Pond Street, La Romaine, added that he believes the injury was caused by police fire due to a combination of eyewitness accounts and the subsequent police response.
“Because of the nature and direction in which vehicles were travelling and the response the police gave, in terms of addressing it and helping, they made it appear as though they were trying to cover up something,” he said.
“Basically, the response from the general public who witnessed the incident, when we went back, witnesses said that the police were shooting. I was in the vehicle and my wife and other kids were in the vehicle,” he added.
Asson said there was further information he was not willing to disclose at this time.
He said the response from the police on the matter had been underwhelming.
“The response from the officers, the police visited the homes of the officer that was shot and not a visit to see if my son is even okay, to see if he is recuperating well or anything like that,” he said.
The family is now seeking legal advice.
The child, a pupil of Siparia RC Primary School, is still hospitalised after undergoing surgery last Friday.
“He is recovering, still a little shaken up,” said Asson.
Last week Monday, gunmen opened fire on an Allied Security Ltd vehicle conducting a cash-in-transit operation from Pennywise Plaza.
Two of the officers, Jeffery Peters and Jerry Stuart, died in the attack while officer Peola Baptiste was critically wounded and is being treated at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.
Four of the suspects were shot dead by the police.