THE Police Complaints Authority (PCA) has initiated an independent investigation into the disappearance of 500 rounds of ammunition seized from a legal gun dealer by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).
The investigation comes on the heels of Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher indicating on Sunday that an internal investigation will take place into the missing bullets.
Noting the police investigation, the PCA said yesterday in a release that its probe will take place pursuant to Section 26 of the PCA Act, Chapter 15:0.
“Several similar reports of missing exhibits and seized items in the custody of the TTPS have been investigated by the PCA which has the sole remit under Section 48 (2) to investigate criminal offences involving police officers, police corruption and serious police misconduct. The allegation of missing ammunition from the TTPS is a matter of great concern, and the PCA will undertake a comprehensive investigation into this matter,” stated the PCA.
The entity further called on the public to share any confidential information they may have related to the investigation via the PCA at 226-4722 or at info@pca.org.tt
The matter of the missing 500 bullets was raised by Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal on Sunday at the weekly Opposition news conference.
Moonilal said in October last year police seized ammunition and weapons from The Firearms Training Institute, legal action was taken against the police, and in January a judge ordered that the ammunition be returned.
However, when that was done, 500 rounds of ammunition were missing.
Alfonso responds
Attorney Nyree Alfonso, co-owner of the Firearms Training Institute with her husband, Towfeek Ali, told the Express yesterday that the PCA probe provides some comfort.
Alfonso had objected and raised concerns over the TTPS Professional Standards Bureau investigating the matter on orders of the Commissioner of Police, since PSB officers were involved in seizing the weapons and ammunition in the first place.
Speaking to the Express yesterday by phone Alfonso said she is heartened by the PCA’s move but disheartened over the PSB investigating itself.
Alfonso said the missing bullets is just one aspect of a larger issue.
“We frontally challenge the legality of the conduct of this unit (PSB) in conducting what they term an ‘audit’,” she said.
The police have no power to conduct an audit of any firearm dealer’s register, she said, adding that they have the power to inspect the ammunition and firearm registers which have taken place over the years.
Alfonso said the TTPS is in contempt of the court order stating that all the weapons and ammunition be returned. She said a penal notice was served on the Police Commissioner last Friday.
She said yesterday penal notice was served on ASP Wayne Brown of the PSB.
Alfonso explained that this penal notice is to indicate that these officers must comply with the court’s order within a seven-day period.
She said they will head to Court if there is no compliance.
Meanwhile, Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal said yesterday that it is untenable for the PSB to investigate itself.
He said, “It is untenable for the CoP to appoint officers of the PSB to investigate themselves when we are informed that it was the very unit that took possession of the ammunition for safekeeping. We have reached the tipping point where foreign help would be expected since under the PNM the TTPS is on the brink of collapse with the lowest levels of trust and confidence in decades.
It is critical that any investigation takes place within the ambit of the law. When the PSB of the TTPS is now under police investigation - we reach!”