PCA probes police fight

Queen’s park savannah
A SCUFFLE between uniformed police officers and two men outside the early morning Jam Naked fete is being investigated by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Professional Standards Bureau and the Police Complaints Authority amid complaints that officers used excessive force.
Police said between 6.45 and 7.15 a.m. yesterday, an inspector and a sergeant were on duty outside the fete, held at the Paddock, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, when they responded to an argument between a patron and security officers.
Police said the man’s ticket was not being recognised by an electronic scanning machine and he became belligerent. He was later identified as a soldier with the T&T Defence Force.
The senior officers then called out to officers of the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) who were on patrol at the venue for them to intervene in the argument. As the officers were approaching the ticket station, a man ran through the crowd, jump-kicked one of the officers and then spat in his face.
A fight then broke out as the soldier responded as well.
The scuffle between the police, the soldier and the man who spat on the officer ensued.
A video of what happened later appeared on social media yesterday morning.
A woman is heard saying off camera, “He look for that, he look for that! How he go run into the police with a $%^&ing jump kick.”
In the video, one of the alleged offenders is seen being grabbed from behind by the police and being subdued. The camera then pans across to where another man is seen challenging three officers but is punched and thrown to the ground. As he lay on the ground another officer kicks him in the head.
Police said the two men were eventually subdued and taken to Port of Spain General Hospital where they were treated.
Police said the two men are expected to be questioned afterwards.