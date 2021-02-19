PDP candidates threaten to sue

A THREAT of legal action has been issued by the six successful Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) candidates in last month’s Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election against the THA’s Clerk over the continued deadlock in voting for a presiding officer.
A six-page pre-action protocol letter was issued yesterday by attorneys representing the party’s political leader Watson Duke, PDP’s chief secretary candidate Farley Augustine, Faith Yisrael, Terrance Baynes, Zorisha Hackett and Ian Pollard.
That letter was issued by attorneys Lionel Luckhoo, Rajiv Persad, John Heath, Joash Huggins and Ajesh Sumessar.
In the letter, the attorneys spoke of the repeated rejection by the Clerk over their proposal to resolve the constitutional crisis by way of drawing lots.
Should they fail to get a reasonable response by next Wednesday afternoon, Luckhoo said his clients have given instructions to approach the High Court and file an application for administrative relief without further notice.
The letter was also copied to the Office of the Attorney General and the six People’s National Movement (PNM) assembly members.
On the suggestion of drawing lots, the attorneys said this placed their client in no more at an advantage than the PNM.
“This was clearly not an attempt to secure party-political advantage. If lots were drawn, the PNM was equally likely to succeed in securing its chosen candidate for Presiding Officer as the PDP,” stated Luckhoo.
He said his clients simply wanted the Assembly to discharge its constitutional obligations on behalf of the people of Tobago.
Unprecedented situation
To support their suggestion that the drawing of lots was the only way to resolve the deadlock, the letter made reference to both the THA Standing Order No 92 and the House of Representative Standing Order No 4(10).
“The caveat in THA Standing Order No 92(1) has no conceivable application on the present facts, and so far as we are aware there has been no suggestion to the contrary.
“There is no reason to suggest that this solution of drawing lots would be inapplicable to the Assembly. On the contrary, it is obviously both applicable to resolving the present deadlock and essential to ensure that the Assembly is able to function.
“Nor could the drawing of lots be inconsistent with the Assembly’s Standing Orders, because they make no provision at all on how the deadlock should be resolved. And it cannot be suggested that this solution is inconsistent with the Assembly’s practice, because this situation is unprecedented,” the letter stated.
It added: “It follows that the Defendant had no choice but to apply House of Representatives Standing Order No 4(10) by reference to THA Standing Order No. 92(1) and to draw lots to resolve the deadlock.”
Luckhoo went on to add that the delay in resolving the issue was unacceptable.
“Moreover, the current impasse is unlawfully frustrating the democratic choice of Tobago’s electors,” he said.
The threat to sue comes even as Parliament debated the THA Amendment Bill 2021, which seeks to address the crisis caused by the tie in the election.
The Bill seeks to increase the electoral districts from 12 to 15 to avoid a tie.
It has been criticised by the PDP THA members, the United National Congress (UNC) and the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce (TTCIC) Tobago Division, among others.