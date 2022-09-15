PEACE TALKS

The Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) is in the process of working on conciliation meetings between Watson Duke and Farley Augustine.
“We wish to get this handled, fixed and move on,” Dr Sean Nedd, chairman of the PDP executive council, said yesterday.
Nedd also said that Duke, the Deputy Chief Secretary of the Tobago House Assembly (THA), “may or may not” have approached the issue of funding for the Roxborough folk performing group in a “perfect way”, but the response of Chief Secretary Augustine should not have been a public “slapping-down” of Duke for it.
Nedd weighed in yesterday on the ongoing dispute between Duke and Augustine while speaking on the Tobago Updates morning programme yesterday.
Duke, who is political leader of the PDP, last week fired Augustine and two others—THA Health Secretary Faith B.Yisrael and Alicia Roberts-Patterson—as the party’s deputy political leaders.
The action came hours after Augustine announced that Duke’s responsibilities as Deputy Chief Secretary would be reviewed, following a video Duke posted on Facebook, accusing the THA of abandoning 27 folk performers in New York, USA.
The group went to New York to perform at various diaspora events.
According to Duke, they were left hungry and on the streets as they didn’t have accommodations.
Augustine denied that the THA did not help.
He said the THA was not responsible for the trip, but agreed to help with airfare only while the group agreed to arrange their own place to stay.
He said the THA dealt directly with a travel agency to cover airfare, which amounted to over $300,000.
After learning of the performers’ accommodation predicament, Augustine said the THA made arrangements for a hotel for the group, which cost an additional US$9,000.
He said after being contacted by Duke last week Wednesday, he sprang into action to also assist with meals.
On Tuesday, Augustine challenged Duke to file a motion of no confidence against him when the Assembly Legislature resumes next Thursday, if Duke was so aggrieved and disappointed in his leadership.
He said Duke was invited to a virtual executive council meeting yesterday to respond to concerns raised, following which the public would be informed about the THA’s decision.
There was no word from the Office of the Chief Secretary about the outcome of yesterday’s meeting.
Fixable situation
Nedd said yesterday that the entire situation involving Duke and Augustine could have been handled in a more “contained way”.
“I would say we are all growing in this. This may not be a perfect response. The way in which this has gone has not been perfect, but this is something we can get past, as long as we stick to the core ideals of the party and we remember that we are all doing this in order to take care of the needs of the people,” he said.
“Remember, this is all about making sure that our own Tobagonians don’t become hungry and starved and left on the streets in a foreign country. That is the background of all of this. The way in which it was dealt with could be left out there, but at the end, the Chief Secretary did act, our political leader did act and we did solve the problem,” Nedd added.
He said the PDP was in the process of working on conciliation meetings between Duke and Augustine, adding: “We wish to get this handled, fixed and move on.”
He said the party’s membership was naturally confused and concerned about the turn of events.
“People have staked their lives in a way. I know people who would be in tears because they are very concerned as to the status of things. We have persons who are very strongly linked to the former deputy political leader/Chief Secretary, as well as the political leader,” he said.
Disappointed in attacks on Duke
Reading from a statement, Nedd said the PDP’s national executive council was “greatly disappointed” by attacks on Duke and rejected them.
“It must be the norm that in spite of disagreements with the political leader, the role and function of the political leader must be respected as the individual with the burden of setting the strategic direction of the party, and by all accounts, the political leader has been successfully accomplishing this end,” he said.
He said the PDP and its executive must maintain order within the ranks, like any other party, and will consider disciplinary action against Augustine if needed.
“However, the party will continue to encourage discussion and compromise as this has always been the sensible route in dealing with any of our issues internally.
As we move forward, in any young political party, we must expect teething issues. The PDP is no different,” Nedd pointed out.
“This PDP has adopted ideals that many people have found favour with and wish to be associated with. The party has grown quickly and there will be changes and disagreements, as is the nature of different people and personalities. What must remain consistent are the ideals of this party. It is through this frame that all our members interact. All parties, young and old, experienced such issues. However, the PDP will never be a one-and-done group,” he said.
He said while the PDP’s system and constitution were not perfect, it was “quite solid and will stand up to strong review”.
“The PDP is a stable party with integrity, and a strong group of professionals and experts that surround the political leader to guide the direction of the party on behalf of the people. We will continue to fix our issues internally,” Nedd said.